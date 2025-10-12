Below is a small bit of a chattette I had this week on the phone with my bank:
Bloke: “….. What about your Apple & Google pay“
Me: “I don’t use it“
Bloke: “Of course you use Apple & Google pay“
Me: “No I don’t. People make the assumption that everyone uses those. I have a dumb phone with no internet. I pay cash & I transfer it if shopping on line - I do not have or use Apple or Google pay“
Bloke: ……. [5 seconds of silence]
After I put the phone down my phone pinged telling me I’d received a message …... He’d sent me a text with a link to click on.
I recently explained to a friend what a Luddite was. Sort of the English equivalent of the French saboteur. Proud label.
