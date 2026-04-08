Rev'd Tina's Stubshack

Rev'd Tina's Stubshack

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William
Apr 10

Hi, that was meant to go into the post where you left off writing "we're trained pets". Anyway there you go. Funny vid if it wasn't so horrifyingly true!

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William
Apr 10

https://youtu.be/lcH4LFxqJkk?si=f8jw7O3r4DGF6goi

Here's another. Watch closely - tripping robots!

I'm not much into electronica these days but Sync24 is great; just the right amount of slow organic "squelch".

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