Thinking - Fast, Slow, & Artificial: How AI Is Reshaping Human Reasoning & The Rise Of Cognitive Surrender
“Cognitive Surrender” Leads AI Users To Abandon Logical Thinking, Research Finds
Experiments show large majorities uncritically accepting “faulty” AI answers.
When it comes to large language model-powered tools, there are generally two broad categories of users. On one side are those who treat AI as a powerful but sometimes faulty service that needs careful human oversight and review to detect reasoning or factual flaws in responses. On the other side are those who routinely outsource their critical thinking to what they see as an all-knowing machine.
Recent research goes a long way to forming a new psychological framework for that second group, which regularly engages in “cognitive surrender” to AI’s seemingly authoritative answers. That research also provides some experimental examination of when and why people are willing to outsource their critical thinking to AI, and how factors like time pressure and external incentives can affect that decision ...
Full article, written by Kyle Orland, can be read here. It includes the link to the research paper, from University of Pennsylvania, it’s based on.
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Hi, that was meant to go into the post where you left off writing "we're trained pets". Anyway there you go. Funny vid if it wasn't so horrifyingly true!
https://youtu.be/lcH4LFxqJkk?si=f8jw7O3r4DGF6goi
Here's another. Watch closely - tripping robots!
I'm not much into electronica these days but Sync24 is great; just the right amount of slow organic "squelch".