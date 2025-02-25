Fil, from Wings of Pegasus, has come up with an absolute belter

When I read the title I thought ‘that’s a bit dramatic for him'. But he’s right. I reckon this will change things, & for the better. Of course, there will be some who really won’t like it though 🤔

If you appreciate or/& perform live music, please have a listen & let me know what you think 👍

[5min 29sec]

🔗 www.authenticvocal.com

WHY IS AUTHENTICATION IMPORTANT? TRANSPARENCY. In a recent survey conducted with 372 music fans of varying tastes and preferences, 91% stated that if they were told a vocal performance was lip-synched, auto-tuned or pitch corrected it would alter their opinion of it. Being that there are currently no regulations in place to allow consumers to know exactly what they're listening to, we offer independent verification to allow consumers that right. Enabling consumers to make informed decisions on their purchasing habits through transparency is a fundamental right applied to every other corner of commerce, so we are extending this to include the music industry. The information may, or may not, affect the consumer's opinion or future purchases but they would at the very least have the ability to make an informed decision.

