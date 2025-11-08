Please click “View entire message” if you receive this via email & it appears buggered Part 1 is here

These toymakers are giving their products a COVID-19 twist for Christmas

World Economic Forum

Dec 11, 2020

Covid19: British Army to Begin Testing Children Without Parental Consent

Liverpool school will also be “barcoding” individuals, and “securing” them should they test positive

Some governments decided that certain goods, including clothes, were not ‘ essential ’

…. but you could ‘click & collect’ those same items

Unison, one of the biggest unions in the UK, heavily pushing the narrative:

Rather than question what their members were being asked to do, including & especially being instructed to take an experimental jab or lose their jobs, they followed government instructions to the letter.

Medical, nursing & care staff who refused to undertake unreasonable/questionable instructions &/or have the shot[s] were disciplined &/or subjected to bullying from management [ & often from colleagues too!]. The staff regularly found themselves extremely isolated, watching for any slight signs that another member of staff might also have concerns about what was going on.

It is a unions job to assist, support & represent it’s paying members. That’s what they are supposed to have done for decades …. until 2020.

The Flaming Lips Perform Socially Distant Bubble Concert In Oklahoma City [2020]

Dr Bodo Schiffmann’s Practice Raided by Coronavirus Police

October 31st 2020

Transcript:

“So, hello and good evening everyone. Today I had a visit from three nice officers at my practice, who had a search warrant with them. The accusation is that I had issued unauthorized Medical Exemption certificates. One certificate was a forgery, you could see that clearly on the certificate. With two others we could not determine whether the patients had been visiting us. Thirdly, the patient’s file was photographed by the police. All in all, very nice and insightful police officers. Wasn’t a big problem, thank you very much for that. And … um … now I have ask myself, how it is possible to issue incorrect medical certificates if there is no medical reason for someone to carry a certificate? So from my point of view, everyone has the RIGHT to a medical certificate, and every doctor

who refuses to do so violates the medical code, because these masks demonstrably — now also in the police report, in addition to the known report of the Federal Office for Medicines and in the Federal Office of Public Health — do not help against viruses, and they also do not protect against them. And there are actually an overwhelming number of medical records out there that confirm that one is harmed by the masks, that they are of no use, and that more and more people are suffering from respiratory diseases since the introduction of the mask requirement, and from mycosis, lung congestion and the like. So these masks endanger human lives, probably kill people, too. And from my point of view, every doctor who does not issue a certificate, regardless, for whatever reason, is making a mistake from my point of view. Personally, I don’t really care. I can look at myself in the mirror, and I stand by the fact, that I advise everyone against wearing a mask because it endangers his health, and this PROVEN… Have a nice evening”

Face Masks

5 studies from The National Institutes of Health [2004-2020]

From their own ‘professionals’:

All of the studies found verifiable health effects from wearing a face mask, including scientifically verified reduction in blood oxygen level

They Broke Him ….

… It was announced, in March of 2021 that, due to the shame of what they had done [gone against the narrative & spoken the truth], Dr Bodo & his wife had killed their children then taken their own lives. I read the release with my own eyes. this is the link:



Bodo Schiffmann Obituary – Death : Bodo Schiffmann Is Dead

Dr Bodo is not dead, & he did not kill his wife &/or their children.

December 2020 there were 40,000 care home deaths in the UK alone

» WARNING «

You may find this video upsetting:

[Twitter would not allow me to post the above]

Dancing:

Click here for a collection of videos from across the word made by “overworked” & “exhausted” medical staff working in a “war zone”

Dancing nurses were never about the morale of healthcare workers or stress relief. They were a test, a sorting mechanism, revealing who would accept the contradictions and who would resist them. These videos on TikTok, which appeared simultaneously across all continents while governments declared medical emergencies, represented something unprecedented in the history of propaganda: the authorities showed that they could make populations accept two mutually exclusive realities at the same time . What we witnessed was not traditional propaganda aimed at persuasion, but something more akin to what abuse experts recognize as gaslighting on a large scale. The psychological mechanism was elegant in its cruelty: it presented citizens with an apparent contradiction—hospitals that were both overcrowded and empty enough for choreographed routines—and then punished them socially for noticing it. Those who pointed out the inconsistency were labelled “conspiracy theorists,” while those who defended the videos unwittingly became pawns in the operation …

Full essay is here

Circumstantial evidence provides strong support for the premise that during the covid era, the state strategically accelerated the deaths of people whose lives were deemed to be less worthy. Additionally, there are testimonies of witnesses. Citing multiple witnesses who have testified to the misuse of Do Not Resuscitate Orders and midazolam, Dr. Gary Sidley concludes: “For those people testing positive for ‘covid’, the guiding rule seems to have been: if dying naturally, don’t intervene; if not dying, let’s accelerate their demise.”

Please note: Australia & New Zealand should have their own article, but there simply wouldn’t be enough room for all the shit they had & have to contend with.

We shall end part 2 with a snippet from January of 2022?:

