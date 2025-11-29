A video recently grabbed, & kept, my attention. Which doesn’t tend to happen that often.

Shall I share it with you?

It’s title is … “When the “Healthiest Diet” Makes You Sick: Mucus, Natural Hygiene, and Species-Appropriate Eating with Mariah Manazza”, & it’s down there👇️

Do please read on if you’re interested in why I found it interesting [I refuse to use the word “resonate” in any form].

In the last episode of the SNUG podcast I spoke with

&

about “

” & “

”. We discussed how the subject of what folks eat is being used as yet another tactic to cause friction & divide the “

”. We also nattered about how individuals find different “

s” beneficial to their health & general well-being.

carnivoresveganstruth movementdiet

Not long into the video below I realised Mariah Manazza, more or less, eats the same way I do [I have ‘slacked’ in the last year, & have seen health issues reappear]. She’s also a big fan of Arnold Ehret, who I call “The Daddy of fasting”. Years ago I got thrown off & blocked from a Dr Sebi group on Fakebook … for making that statement. It mattered not that other members indicated they agreed with my comment. The page was run like a bloody cult by a ‘Janice Johnson’. She was extremely rude, & appeared to dislike white folks.

Sebi, born Alfredo Bowman in 1933, often referred to Arnold Ehret’s teachings. Ehret died in 1922 … eleven years before Sebi was born. So who’s “the Daddy” …. JANICE?

Both men helped folks take responsibility & control of their health & yes, they saved lives - without pharmaceuticals. Men & women who’d been given months, & often weeks, to live went on to live for years & with no more health issues after receiving Sebi’s guidance.

Most of us know how Wikipedia works: The damning, seed planting, & often mocking sentences within the listings for both of these men on the site indicate that their work should be at least looked into.

Both men died under highly suspicious circumstances.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah, the video …….

What if the diet you believe is healing your body is actually holding it hostage? In this episode, we sit down with Mariah Manazza — once a full-on homesteader living the traditional diet dream — as she reveals how raw milk, pasture-raised meats, and ancestral traditions weren’t enough. In fact, they nearly broke her. Migraines, depression, numbness, leg pain, cysts — all symptoms she was told she’d have for life. Until she asked herself: “What am I really designed to eat?” Through 12 years of self-experimentation, Mariah discovered the under-told story of mucus-forming foods, the power of instinct over conventional nutrition, the radical simplicity of natural hygiene, and the terrain-centric truth that restored her to full symptom-free living. We dive into: Why some “gold-standard” ancestral foods might suppress healing instead of supporting it

The overlooked role of mucus in disrupting the terrain and masking underlying disease

How fruit, fasting, and a return to nature’s laws became Mariah’s doorway to health

The nine pillars of natural hygiene she applies in everyday living

Why instinct and internal feedback often trump labs, protocols, and popular dogmas Whether you’re committed to the traditional diet movement, curious about natural hygiene, or simply seeking a broader perspective on healing — this conversation will invite you to question, reflect, and evolve. Join us as we explore what “nutrition” means, uncover the common threads across opposing approaches, and discover how going less might actually mean living more.

Notes & video taken from here

Here are two of Ehret’s books Mariah mentioned:

Mucusless Diet Healing System - Published in 1900

Rational Fasting for Physical, Mental and Spiritual Rejuvenation

This can be “borrowed” from here. The site also lists Ehret’s other books.

If you prefer more ‘modern’ writings look into Professor Spira, who’s written his own books based on Ehret’s work. These include updates & are of a style that’s easy to read & understand, plus highly educational. Please do have a peep. Even if you don’t agree with everything Ehret says … I guarantee you will learn something.

Leave a comment