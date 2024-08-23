Look at this absolute sweetheart:

He calls himself “Twista Cheese” [real name Omar Abdirizak], from Washwood Heath in Birmingham UK.

He says he's a “Somali pirate” & was actually arrested for releasing this video - but on what grounds?

Aug 16 2024

Rapper pleads not guilty over allegedly ‘menacing’ video about Tommy Robinson

Omar Abdirizak, who has the stage name Twista Cheese, was granted bail at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

A rapper arrested after posting an allegedly “menacing” video mentioning Tommy Robinson is to face trial next year after pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors dropped a previous charge of conveying false information brought against Omar Abdirizak at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, replacing it with an allegation of sending a grossly offensive or menacing message via a public communications network ……

The full article is here 👈.

Various other versions are here , here & here

[The BBC went with a cropped more menacing version of the photograph]

#ItsAllInTheEyes

….. Just a few alarm bells then:

• According to various news reports, he was nicked for “conveying false information”. This gave the impression that spreading “false information” is taken more seriously than possible threats to kill, with the mention of “artillery” supported by the use of unambiguous hand gestures.

• There's no mention of “conveying false information” in the press release from the West Midlands Police :

[Did Cheesey make a racist comment & I missed it? 🤔]

• The defence applied for unconditional bail, which wasn't opposed by the prosecution.

• He will be sentenced on January 8th 2025. Most articles went with “next year” rather than the date [gotta stir that pot].

• News articles stated that in court, the accused was told a police officer would be the sole witness at the forthcoming trial.

• Plus … this is still on Pootube? When videos warning folks about lethal jabs, the deaths they've caused & children being used as experiments & for sexual purposes [etc etc] are removed & the accounts closed down for being “against community standards”?

.... Something stinks, & It's not just Cheesey Boys trackee bottoms.

Below are a few comments from a Reddit post, just after Cheesey Boy was arrested:

…. You can find the rest of the little gems here

[Just waiting for the video of Cheesey & Robinson having a pint together]

#QuestionEverything

