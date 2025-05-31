Share this postRev. Tina's StubshackUK Bovaer-Free Farms WebsiteCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreUK Bovaer-Free Farms WebsiteMay 31, 202517Share this postRev. Tina's StubshackUK Bovaer-Free Farms WebsiteCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore105Share🔗 "A list of Bovaer-free farms in the UK to help you find local farmers you can trust"https://caremore.wixsite.com/bovaer-free-farms….. More on Bovaer, Bill Gates & Baby Bel coming soon 👍Share17Share this postRev. Tina's StubshackUK Bovaer-Free Farms WebsiteCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore105SharePrevious
Thank you 🙏 Cows have died because of this Bovaer and it’s making them ill It explains why children have been suffering from stomach pains from drinking Bovaer contaminated milk There is no long term Data and they estimate to make 14 billion from selling this poison
Awe - Good on those fab farmers!!!