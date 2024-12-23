Communities across the country will be invited to come together to remember loved ones and reflect on the impact of the pandemic

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has confirmed that next year a COVID-19 Day of Reflection will take place on 9 March to remember the pandemic and its impact on communities across the UK.

The COVID-19 Day of Reflection is one of the ten recommendations set out by the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration.

To mark the fifth anniversary of the pandemic, people across the UK are invited to come together to remember and reflect on this unique period of our history as well as their own experiences.

The day will be an opportunity for the public to remember and commemorate those who lost their lives during the pandemic, reflect on the sacrifices made and the impact on our daily lives, and pay tribute to the work of health and social care staff, frontline workers, researchers and all those who volunteered and showed acts of kindness during this unprecedented time ……