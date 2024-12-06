Sir Keir Starmer is pushing plans we defeated under the Conservative Government - to spy on all of our bank accounts on the premise of dealing with welfare fraud and error. It will force banks to flag people who meet secret criteria to the government.

Everyone wants fraudulent uses of public money to be dealt with, and the government already has strong powers to check the bank statements of suspects. But this is a major expansion of government power that takes away our financial privacy like never before and does away with the presumption of innocence - the democratic principle that you shouldn't be spied on unless police suspect you of wrongdoing. People who are disabled, sick, carers or looking for work should not be treated like criminals by default. None of us should.

We must stop this!

I don’t want my bank account to be spied on.

If thousands of us sign this petition, we can make Starmer drop these dangerous mass bank spying powers ……