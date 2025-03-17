A small selection of news snippets from the States

[none of which are in the least bit questionable of course]

WHY Is Long Island Burning NOW During Cold Humid Weather?

[24min 15sec]

A series of suspicious fires have broken out on Long Island, leaving many to wonder if the region is experiencing a wave of arson attacks or something more sinister. The fires, which have ignited during cold and humid weather, have raised concerns among local residents and authorities. In this video, we explore the possible causes behind these mysterious blazes and examine the evidence that suggests they may not be accidental. From reports of frozen ground burning to possible scalar wave frequencies seen on satellite- we have to wonder; Is it a case of arson, or is there another explanation for the sudden outbreak of fires? Watch to find out. Read more about these types of fires in our book, “Sound the Alarm, the MAUI disaster that sparked a global awakening”

🔗 Source

34 Dead Across U.S. As Fierce Storms Move Toward The East Coast

Buildings in ruins, power supplies wrecked & more than 100 wildfires “intensified”.

[2min]

… & now the same storm system marching East, severe weather threat still on the radar

🔗 Source

🔗 More here - with updated forecast, timing plus related links & videos

For Immediate Release, March 3, 2025

Trump’s Logging Order Unleashes Chainsaws on America’s National Forests

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Saturday signed an executive order aimed at undermining safeguards for endangered wildlife and bypassing other environmental protections to radically increase logging and road building on hundreds of millions of acres of national forests and other public lands. Federal forests account for about one-third of the forested lands in the United States, and increased logging will wreak havoc on critical wildlife habitat, pollute the water and air, and increase fire risk by destroying older, more fire-resistant trees. “Trump’s order will unleash the chainsaws and bulldozers on our beautiful, irreplaceable federal forests,” said Randi Spivak, public lands policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Clearcutting these amazing national treasures will increase fire risk, drive imperiled wildlife to extinction, pollute our rivers and streams, and destroy world-class recreation sites.” The order directs widespread and significant increases in logging and roadbuilding, which will result in harms like: Significant impacts to drinking water: U.S. national forests and grasslands are the largest sources of municipal water supply in the nation, serving more than 60 million people in 33 states. Logging harms water quality, primarily by causing increased soil erosion, which leads to sediment runoff into waterways, polluting water with dirt and debris. Driving wildlife to extinction: Trump’s executive order requires the U.S. Forest Service and Interior Department to use the emergency provisions of the Endangered Species Act Committee to facilitate widespread logging on Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service land. There are more than 400 species protected under the Act that rely on our national forests, including grizzly bears, spotted owls, and wild salmon. Increased wildfire risk: Forests subjected to industrial logging for timber production burn more severely than older and taller forests. “This is a particularly horrific move by Trump to loot our public lands by handing the keys to the kingdom over to big business,” Spivak said. “We’ll fight it tooth and nail, and the public won’t stand for it.” The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.7 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.

🔗 Full press release [plus additional related links]

🔗 Executive Order

PA Begins Mass Chicken Elimination

[17min 26sec]

SHARE NOTICE: Technicians have already begun their mass slaughter starting with a Farmer in Reinholds, PA who refused to submit to testing. Oer 100,000 of this farmer's birds were culled. ANY farmer who refuses to comply will be forced into quarantine and not allowed to move, sell or receive any poultry. PA citizens need to ACT NOW!

🔗 Source

Officials Warn Against Dangerous Medusa Ransomware Attack

…… Medusa is a ransomware-as-a-service provider first identified in June 2021, according to the advisory. As of February, Medusa has impacted over 300 victims from multiple critical infrastructure sectors and industries, including medical, education, legal, insurance, technology, and manufacturing. Originally, Medusa operated as a closed ransomware variant where all development and associated operations were controlled by the same group of cyber threat actors. It has since shifted toward an affiliate model, where developers and affiliates — called "Medusa actors" — use a double extortion model "where they encrypt victim data and threaten to publicly release exfiltrated data if a ransom is not paid," according to the advisory. The ransom note demands victims make contact within 48 hours through a browser-based live chat or an end-to-end encrypted instant messaging platform, according to the advisory. Victims can also be contacted directly by Medusa actors via phone or email if they do not respond to the ransom note. Medusa also operates a data leak site, which shows victims alongside countdowns to the release of information, according to the advisory.

Are ya scared yet? …. To think they’re pushing & implanting digital ID?

[That should say “ implementing ” but the predictive mistake is more fitting, so I'm leaving it there 🙄]

🔗 Full wotsit

Trump Administration Deports Venezuelans Despite Court Order, Says Judge Has No Authority

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele posted footage to the social media site X showing men being hustled off a plane in the dark of night amid a massive security presence. "Oopsie... Too late," Bukele posted above a headline, "Fed judge orders deportation flights carrying alleged Venezuelan gangbangers to return to the US." Bukele followed the comment by a laughing-so-hard-I'm-crying emoji. His statement was reposted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also thanked Bukele for his "assistance and friendship."

Reuters

In her statement, Leavitt said that "the written order and the Administration's actions do not conflict" and that courts have "generally have no jurisdiction" over the president's "powers to remove foreign alien terrorists from U.S. soil and repel a declared invasion." Although the Trump administration has variously described the Venezuelans as gang members, "monsters," or "alien terrorists," Reuters has not been able to independently verify if the men are gang members or have criminal records. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Salvadoran government did not respond to requests for comment. The State Department declined to comment.

🔗 Full article

Drone Footage Captures The Aftermath Of A Massive Tornado In Tylertown, MS, USA:

[40sec]

🔗 Source

Advertisement:

Location Intelligence For Smart Cities

Become Street Smart You need better data to envision the next wave of smart cities and create a more sustainable, innovative, and connected environment. Use Vexcel’s highly accurate imagery to build a robust library of geospatial data to plan smarter transportation, develop more green living space, and better energy consumption. Categorize attributes, track changes, and plan future improvements with superior location intelligence from Vexcel.

🔗 Website

Starbucks Ordered To Pay $50 Million To Delivery Driver Burned By Hot Beverag

Michael Garcia was picking up drinks at a drive-through in Los Angeles when he ‘suffered severe burns, disfigurement, and debilitating nerve damage to his genitals when hot drinks ultimately spilled' … Garcia’s damages included physical pain, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation, inconvenience, grief, disfigurement, physical impairment, anxiety and emotional distress ….

Poor Michael - let us pray 🙏

🔗 Full scolding story

Leave a comment