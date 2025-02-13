Contains upsetting references & footage

2013

HDNet World Report - "Vaccines & Autism: Mixed Signals" Part 1 of 3

"HDNet World Report," the Emmy Award-winning national news program, takes an in-depth look at the mixed signals sent by the U.S. Government to families who believe that their children developed autism as a result of vaccinations gone bad. Public health officials in the U.S. have consistently denied that there is any link between childhood vaccines and autism; however, some families have actually received money from the government to fund long term care for their autistic children.

Listen out for World Report correspondent Gregg Dobbs saying:

"If vaccines don't cause Autism, then why did the Government compensate Autism/brain damage cases in vaccine injury court?"

…. He’d be sacked on the spot for such a comment nowadays [or meet with an “accident”]