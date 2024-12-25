Taken from 👈
Lyrics:
Welcome
Welcome to America
Where you can fail at your job, get fired, rehired
And get a seven hundred billion dollar tip
Come on in, sit right down
And fill up your pockets, yeah
Mass media, information overload
Welcome to America
[The following message is brought to you by Viacom]
Distracted by the features of the iPhone
[Got an application for each of situation]
In other words, taken by a pretty face
Somebody's watching you [I see you, I see you]
Welcome to America
Hook up later at the iPad
And we can meet at my place [welcome to America]
Welcome [welcome to America]
To America
Where everything and nothing that Google says is hip
[The sales tax for the following items]
[Will be raised immediately, cigarettes]
We will not raise your taxes
Read our lips
Welcome to America [America]
Welcome to the big show [to America]
Everybody's looking for something
When there ain't no place to go [welcome to America]
Except inside America [America]
That's the only place I know [to America]
Transformation happens deep within, yes or no?
Yes
Welcome to America
One of our greatest exports was a thing called jazz
You think today's music will last?
[Dismantle all monopolies]
[Dismantle all monopolies]
Welcome to America
Welcome
Hope and change, everything takes forever
And truth is a new minority [truth]
Oh, welcome to America
Welcome to America
Today we'd like to discuss America's plan to fix the educational system
The pledge of allegiance will now read as follows
I pledge allegiance to the earth of the United States of the Universe
Welcome to America
There is no arguing with the book [when am I gonna learn something new?]
There is no arguing with the book [who's gonna teach it to me, you?]
There is no arguing with the book [what's that outside my windowsill]
There is no [could it be?] Arguing [our free will?]
You say yes, I say no, yet love flows
America can provide many opportunities
For the young female who wishes to work [for the state]
For her own advancement up from the underclass to become one
Welcome to America
Go to school to become a celebrity
[F-A-M-O-U-S] but don't be late
And everybody and they mama got a sex tape
Welcome to America
We snatch bass players, not purses
Keep playing, it gets worse
Land of the free, home of the brave
Oops, I mean
Land of the free, home of the slave
Get down on your knees, hit me
Welcome to America
Welcome to the big show
Everybody's looking for something
When there ain't no place to go [that's it y'all]
Except inside America
That's the only place I know [Chinese]
Transformation happens deep within, yes or no? [Or get down on your knees]
