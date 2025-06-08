~ Dr. Gladys McGarey ~
‘The Mother of Holistic Medicine'
November 30, 1920 ~ September 28, 2024
Gladys Louise McGarey [née Taylor, November 30, 1920 – September 28, 2024] was an American holistic physician and medical activist. Over her career, McGarey promoted better childbirth practices, holistic medicine, and acupuncture through her medical practice, speeches, and books. She co-founded the American Holistic Medical Association in 1978 and served as its president. She also co-founded the Academy of Parapsychology and Medicine, and she served as president of the Arizona Board of Homeopathic Medical Examiners.
McGarey was awarded medical and lifetime achievement awards over the course of her life, including being honored as a Pioneer of Holistic Medicine by the American Holistic Medical Association and being inducted into the Arizona Women's Hall of Fame …...
