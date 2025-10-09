From the BBC studios:

8th of October 2025

Professor Brian Cox and a panel of experts discuss COVID-19 and whether we are prepared for the next pandemic. Where or when could it happen? How could we control it? What would we do differently?

In this episode, a live studio audience quizzes world-leading scientists and doctors working on the frontline, specialising in infectious disease, vaccines and protecting us from the next deadly outbreak.

Panellists

• Teresa Lambe – Head of Vaccine Immunology, University of Oxford and co-designer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

• Wendy Barclay – Head of the Department for Infectious Disease at Imperial College London

• Emma Wall – Senior Clinical Research Fellow, Francis Crick Institute and Consultant in Infectious Diseases, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

• Kevin Fong – Professor of Public Engagement and Innovation, UCL and Consultant Anaesthetist, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust