I'm going to pretend I believe in Con19 for a few minutes as I share this ……
A little light reading:
2021:
Tobacco is the most significant cause of premature death in the world, killing over eight million people each year and accounting for 25% of all cancer deaths globally. Considering tobacco consumption as the single largest avoidable health risk, tobacco control should be recognized as having a crucial role in shaping the future of sustainable health systems, but also, at the same time, the future of agriculture and food security while tackling climate change.
August 2022:
Conclusions
Our findings suggest that the odds of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 were significantly lower in smokers compared to nonsmokers …..
September 2022:
Key messages
• Results from epidemiological studies of the effects of cigarette smoking on SARS-CoV-2 infection are conflicting, and further research is needed to establish whether or not smoking affects susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection
• Smokers are at greater risk of developing severe disease following SARS-CoV-2 infection than are non-smokers, with an increased risk of hospital admission, ICU admission, and death; evidence for the effects of other tobacco products, including electronic nicotine-delivery systems, on COVID-19 incidence or progression is lacking .....
2023:
Abstract
Individuals infected by SARS-CoV-2 are at risk of developing neurological-related post-acute disorders. Disputed epidemiological data indicated nicotine may reduce the severity of infection. Here we find exposure to nicotine in drinking water does not alter the moribundity of hACE2 mice. However, pre-exposure to nicotine decreased the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 RNA expression and pathology in the brain ….
2023:
How clean nicotine effects nanotechnology found in dental anaesthetic jabs
2024:
…. NOTHING TO SEE HERE FOLKS! MOVE DOWN THE BUS!
#ItsAllInTheEyes : 2k worth of suit and he still looks like a bag of shyte! 🤣😆😂
He's a vet. Those arseholes consider us on par with animals and insects even though they are meant to be home sapiens too. Or are they?
Weird about the smoking. I have always been an anti smoker but am looking at growing my own nicotine plants. Plus weed. I don't think anyone would notice where I live. If the government says its bad then it's good. And I love, absolutely love, the smell of tobacco when I walk past on a hot summer's afternoon. Sod it, I'm going to take up smoking