The BBCs Laura Keunsburg announced on September 18th that she'd be interviewing Boris Johnson

Rather than allocating a slot on Keunsburgs show to interview Johnson, the BBC gave her a half hour prime time show for the occasion. This prompted rather a lot of negative comments.

The interview was then cancelled due to some cock-up as, apparently, she accidentally sent Johnson the questions beforehand:

[5 min 27 sec]

A twelve year old could have thought of new questions for mop head. Yet Keunsburgs completely cancelled?

Any interview with Johnson at the moment is one big advert for his book, & the BBC don't have adverts …. do they?!

In short: It stinks

Then Johnson pops up on Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett.

[1 hr 53 sec]

I'll be honest, I'm not sure about Bartlett. Yes I've always thought he's had some good guests on, but something didn't sit right with me when I've watched him.

Steven Bartlett:

“…. so I read that but then I also read the um the very vivid description you have on that night when you were trying to make your decision, in your book … ‘Unleashed’, & you seemed torn ……”

[46:48]

Gotta slip that book name in eh.

Boris Johnson:

“There are arguments both ways, & I I I say it in the book…. “

Arrr, the book

“…. & it's certainly true that as I said just now - the case for stay I think is I think one about I'm not seeming to be hostile. Not seeming to be detached. But, I had to decide because the being in the EU isn't like just being in a club where the rules don't change. It's It's a project to create a United States Of Europe. With a single currency, with a single parliament and and so on, &, I thought we weren't ever going to get the choice again - the chance again - to have national democratic independence & as I said in so I wrote that article you just quoted was a sort of pastiche of a counterargument. Which I wrote for myself as an exercise after I'd already written the piece to come out & I wanted to set them side-by-side & & to think”

What a load of absolute bollox. “We weren't ever going to get the choice again”? Really? WE as a country decide if & when we get another choice/chance. Not anyone else or some organisation. They can't hold us within the EU against the will of the UK folks …… WE decide!

If you manage to make it to the end of the two hour commercial - to me it seems that the battle Johnson was having was whether to go against the demands of the World Economic Forum & Agenda 21/30 - or do what he felt was actually right for the country [he appears to then back-track later on].

A few minutes later Bartlett says

“Let me quote your book. This is good promotion for your book, so you'll like this …..”

[That's where my mind was made up about him]

Yes, I managed to sit through it all & got quite a few alarm bells. Including Johnson actually gaslighting his interviewer when asked about the above photo & the “party” at 10 Downing Street.

It would be interesting to see what was cut out of the interview at 1:03:49 just after Johnson is asked about jobs being given to Eton “boys club” members, just after he starts stammering. Then again at 1:06:05: Approximately half an hour was cut out of the whole interview [1:47:29]. Surely, if you're interviewing the former PM & talking about such serious fkn subjects - you'd put it out even if it was well over two hours long?

It got more & more painful to watch. Especially listening to a young man, who I considered intelligent, talk about the severity of “Covid-19” & how the UK government dealt with it.

“Matt Hancock said we could have saved 30.000 lives if we'd locked down earlier”

🙄

The interview actually made me angry. I also felt a tad disappointed as Steven Bartlett has rather a, let's say, negative listing on Wikipedia [see tabs] which is usually a "good sign”. This is probably due to having “alternative medicine” guests on his podcast … vodcast … whatever the bleedn ell it's called. So I was a bit surprised to hear him talk the way he did about “the pandemic” etc.

Yes he did give Johnson a run for his money in places & Johnson's body language was noticeable: watch for when he scratches his head, touches his face plus movement & repositioning of his legs at certain times. Then rewind & listen to the questions he's asked & the answers he gives. It's rather interesting.

How many people are dead because of Boris Johnson? Yet reporters etc are desperate to grab an interview with him & openly promote his arrogant, damage limitation of a book [apparently, according to another author, he'll make about £2million].

It seems that views, clicks & advertising revenue are all that matters nowadays. Morals have gone out the window & it's conveniently forgotten that people actually took their own lives - because of this man! …… It's an absolute fkn disgrace.

This may sound strange, but I see similarities between Johnson releasing this book, doing all the interviews - & the Phillip Schofield Channel 5 "Castaway" series. Plus both happening at the same time.

Sonia Poulton. Sept 25th 2024

Former TV Presenter, Phillip Schofield, lied to loved ones and the public for decades about his sexuality and who he is. He was forced to leave his long-term job on 'This Morning' - which he presented with Holly Willoughby -when an 'inappropriate relationship with a young staff member' came to light. She left shortly afterwards. There's only so much you can expect the public to believe you 'didn't know' when he's been your 'TV husband and best mate' for years. Mr. Schofield, to all intents and purposes, had been ejected from TV and was packed off to his mother's in Cornwall. The optics were too bad for a mid-morning supposedly vanilla TV presenter. He fled from social media. A dark cloud lay over him. Now he's set to return to the small screen courtesy Channel 5. He's a castaway on a desert island. The PR blurb is top notch. This is a man who has stared deep into the abyss while it stared back at him, and he is now searching the very depths of his imperfect soul and finding a new way forward. A source told The Sun: "With 10 days to himself, no camera crews or production around, he shot some unbelievably raw footage - some of it makes for tough, emotional viewing...But he wanted a chance to share his story, unedited and honest, and let viewers see another side to him." Phillip Schofield is a proven personal and professional liar about who he is. And for decades. That takes some chutzpah. But, you know, he's honest now. Apparently. This, folks, is media rehabilitation at its best. Prepare for dear old Phillip hitting the media rounds as other media complicits 'oooh' and 'aaah' at his torturous tale of woe and of his long dark night of the soul. This is propaganda. He still has serious questions to answer about his involvement with a young male. The ITV inquiry was a whitewash. Staffers (that I also worked with at ITV as a 'talking head' for nearly a decade) told me so. Up next. Huw Edwards, no crew, just him, a camera and a week on a farm. How he recovered from his ordeal. TV rehabilitation is poison. It seeks to blind people to reality and truths with dazzling arrays of soul searching and 'raw and honest' footage. I'm already not buying it.

I didn't [& wouldn't] watch “Castaway”. But this young man did & reviewed it here 👉 Phillip Schofield's Disturbing Return to TV

So, what do Johnson & Schofield have in common?

These two men [who's egos & arrogance hold no bounds] are both openly grooming the whole of the UK. Some folks are actually falling for it, & some our allowing it to happen - because it's a money maker!

I really do think that the “entertainment” industry & media are the scrum of the Earth.

