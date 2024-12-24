"What Is A Doctor?"
This video may be an eye-opener to some folks
….. & confirm a few things for others
Please note:
I do not necessarily agree with the political leanings of those featured in the video & I’m not in the habit of supporting “gatekeepers”.
Terrain folks - please stick with it 👍
[1hr 10min]
“What is a Doctor? reveals the disturbing agenda behind the Medical Mutilation Industry and the tragic impact of the mislabeled ‘gender-affirming care' on vulnerable children.
This powerful film was made by doctors who refuse to be silent as the lives of countless children and their families are destroyed.
AFLDS is blowing the whistle on rogue doctors who have forsaken their oath to …. ‘do no harm’ ….”
Dr. Simone Gold - America's Frontline Doctors
• “A Brief History of Transgender Medicine and the Early Days of WPATH” [World Professional Association of Transgender Health] 2024
• The WPATH Files - Leaked files from WPATH revealing widespread medical malpractice on children & vulnerable adults
[WPATH is mentioned in the above video]
