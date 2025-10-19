The World Health Organization has introduced a major overhaul of its global monitoring network, unveiling an AI-powered platform that tracks online conversations and media activity in real time.

Known as Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources 2.0 [EIOS], the system is being presented as a new step in “pandemic preparedness,” but its reach extends well beyond disease surveillance.

The upgrade is part of a growing merger between health monitoring, digital

….. While this is described as a tool for early warning, it effectively allows a global health authority to observe the world’s digital conversations under the banner of safety.

The WHO’s EIOS Collaboration page indicates that partners are also exploring projects such as “News Article Credibility Detection” and “Misinformation Classification Systems.”

These initiatives suggest a growing interest in shaping how information is categorized and filtered.

The latter effort appears linked to the JRC’s “Misinfo Classifier,” released in 2020, which the JRC described as an AI program that detects “fake news” by analyzing the tone and intensity of language in articles.

….. The WHO reports that EIOS now operates in more than 110 countries and collaborates with over 30 organizations, including national governments and the European Commission. The platform is being offered “free of charge” to eligible users, along with training materials and support.

This approach ties national monitoring systems directly into a WHO-managed network that continuously gathers and processes global data.

The WHO’s concept of “social listening” sheds more light on this strategy. It defines social listening as “the process of listening to and analyzing conversations and narratives” to understand people’s “attitudes, knowledge, beliefs, and intentions.”

In practical terms, this means that the organization is not only collecting data about disease but also analyzing how citizens think and communicate online.

In its October 13 announcement, the WHO described EIOS 2.0 as “more open, more agile and more inclusive.”

However, under that language lies an expanding surveillance framework that uses artificial intelligence to interpret global social behavior.