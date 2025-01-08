Yes, Zuckerburg announced that Meta will no longer use “ third party fact checkers ”, but …

He hasn’t actually said that censorship is being abolished.

Take a look for yourself & see if you think this is worth celebrating:

January 7, 2025

• Starting in the US, we are ending our third party fact-checking program and moving to a Community Notes model. • We will allow more speech by lifting restrictions on some topics that are part of mainstream discourse and focusing our enforcement on illegal and high-severity violations. • We will take a more personalized approach to political content, so that people who want to see more of it in their feeds can.

📎 Full announcement

Opinion:

» Rant Alert «

What an absolute load of bollox: 5 minutes of back-peddling, blame throwing & marketing.

It was strange, as I could see Zuckerberg …. but could hear Trump 🤔

Like Musk, I wouldn't trust him as far as I could bleedn throw him. He appears to make all the right noises in that video. But if you listen properly he’s actually not.

I got so many alarm bells from his script [14 in the first 2 minutes alone]. Here’s just a few:

• This greedy little control freak of a narcissist did not start “building social media to give people a voice”

• Note the phrase “third party fact checkers” - Sounds like they’re getting rid of contractors doesn’t it? But Meta will still have their own ‘fact checkers'. After all who will decide which ‘community notes’ go where, why, plus the wording? ….. Fact checkers! They'll probably have a nice fluffy new title too.

• Meta are binging back “civic content'? ….. Trumptastic!

• I wonder if “the opportunity to restore free expression” means we will be “allowed to” talk about natural treatments for ailments & how to avoid illness in the first place. Probably not [see “lifting restrictions on some topics”]:

Fakebook were redirecting links & removing posts that weren't in-line with big pharma way before 2019/20. The last time I looked [a few years ago] I was on ban number 13. So I doubt their “free expression” will extend to us sharing info on, for example, what cancer actually is & how to deal with it naturally.

One last question:

If just half of the posts containing proven info & relevant documents, warning folks of the dangers of the c19 shots, had not been removed from Fakebook alone….. how many folks worldwide would still be alive today? How many folks would not have illnesses &/or life-changing injuries?

The monster in the above video has a LOT to answer for & his empty worded announcement is, to me, staggeringly short of too little, & dangerously way way too late.

