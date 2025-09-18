Full article

… Syria withstood decades of clandestine operations by MI6 and the CIA to reshape history in a sovereign nation that represented this blurring of the Sykes-Picot lines drawn in 1916. It was a secret agreement that divided the Ottoman Empire into British and French spheres of influence. Lines were drawn with no respect for the ethnic, tribal, and religious boundaries in the region, which would lead to orchestrated instability and conflict for a century after ...

The fall of Syria took 14 long and bloody years to achieve. An estimated one million Syrians perished in the long years of war against the terrorist proxy forces unleashed by the US, UK, EU, Turkey, Arab Gulf States, and Israel. The majority of those Syrians were soldiers in the Syrian Arab Army who gave their lives to defend their country from the Takfiri project hatched by the UK and US post 9/11, in defence of Israel.

… The regime change war against Syria can be traced back to globalist British Prime Minister Tony Blair and US President George W. Bush. It can also be attributed to the Clean Break Doctrine, a CIA strategy paper, for Israel, written in 1996 …