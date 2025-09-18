From the Daily Mail:
150 Troops Face Questioning Over Alleged War Crimes - As Two Are Arrested At The Elite Regiment's Base
September 17th, 2025
A staggering 150 Special Air Service soldiers have been dragged into a High Court war crimes probe, the Mail can reveal.
Troops of all ranks who took on the Taliban’s bombmakers who were blowing up British troops are being considered suspects.
The SAS troops have been accused of killing these insurgents in Afghanistan in circumstances outside their Rules of Engagement.
At least 80 cases of unlawful killings are being probed at the High Court as part of the Independent Inquiry Relating to Afghanistan.
The Mail revealed last week how SAS soldiers have begun a legal fightback, accusing the judge leading the Inquiry of acting unlawfully.
Lord Justice Haddon-Cave is attempting to ban soldiers from attending hearings when sensitive evidence will be presented by a whistleblower.
It also emerged yesterday how two SAS soldiers, a lieutenant colonel and a warrant officer, were arrested at the regiment’s Hereford base.
They were questioned last week over claims of an unlawful killing in Afghanistan made by an indigenous soldier they were mentoring, The Sun revealed.
The Afghan Special Forces units, known as the Triples, accompanied the SAS and the Special Boat Service on operations.
The Busy Blair Project In Syria That Brought Al Qaeda To Power
An extremely educational piece from
… Syria withstood decades of clandestine operations by MI6 and the CIA to reshape history in a sovereign nation that represented this blurring of the Sykes-Picot lines drawn in 1916. It was a secret agreement that divided the Ottoman Empire into British and French spheres of influence. Lines were drawn with no respect for the ethnic, tribal, and religious boundaries in the region, which would lead to orchestrated instability and conflict for a century after ...
The fall of Syria took 14 long and bloody years to achieve. An estimated one million Syrians perished in the long years of war against the terrorist proxy forces unleashed by the US, UK, EU, Turkey, Arab Gulf States, and Israel. The majority of those Syrians were soldiers in the Syrian Arab Army who gave their lives to defend their country from the Takfiri project hatched by the UK and US post 9/11, in defence of Israel.
… The regime change war against Syria can be traced back to globalist British Prime Minister Tony Blair and US President George W. Bush. It can also be attributed to the Clean Break Doctrine, a CIA strategy paper, for Israel, written in 1996 …
