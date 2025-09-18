The ‘Tony Blaire Institute For Global Change’ recieved almost $6 million, last year alone, from THE GATES FOUNDATION:

The financial support began just after he was Prime Minister [1997-2007]:

Tone’ got his his foot in the door in 2008 when he received just short of $2.5 million. Then he got nowt until 2012, when $500,00 was plopped into his bank account. Gates gave another $750,000 the following year.

In 2014 Blaire received not one, but two grants. One in October for $700,000 plus another in November for $1 million. Then one or two a year until we hit 2019, when the payments swelled.

So what happened for Blair to suddenly have such an increase in the amount of dosh he received from his sugar daddy, & the frequency of the payments? Nobody knows! It’s an absolute bloody mystery! 🤷🏼‍♂️

…. I’ll let you see for yourself how much pocket money Tony got in 2020 & 2021 for being a good boy.

Let’s not forget - this is the same Tony Blair who was the British Prime Minister from 1994 to 2007. He’s still swanning around like Johnny big bollox & actually ‘advising’ governments worldwide, along with numerous other bodies - as you can see from this WEF stream in June 2025.

[Forward to 5:25 of the video to avoid the hypnosis stuff].

The interview was in China. I’m sure there’s no need to explain the situation over there in relation to digital I.D. which is, basically, what Blair wants for us in the U.K.

The WEF stream lasts 44 minutes - for almost half an our Blair spoke about Gaza. He ends that by stating:

“The crucial thing is how Gaza is governed afterwards”

I heard:

“Once it’s flattened further by strategic airstrikes etc, & cleared ready for Trump to build on”

Putting aside the fact that it’s rather telling that the WEF interviewer even asked about Gaza [kerching!] … Some may ask why the hell Blair would be banging on about it & for so long.

When he stepped down as Britain's prime minister in 2007 Blair was appointed ‘International envoy to Israel and Palestine’. This was due to his ‘long history of engagement in Arab-Israeli issues' [see article by vanessa beeley in part 1]. That gives us a clue as to why his institute is said to not only receive funding from the U.S State Department & Canada, but also Saudi Arabia.

Just over 39 minutes into the WEF video you’ll hear Blair refer to himself as a “leader”. It’s clear what gives him the confidenceto say that out loud & publicly.

Blair’s ‘Institute' are constantly either dabbling with, recommending or pushing anything, worldwide, related to digital I.D [& heavily].

But this isn’t a new thing for him as he’d previously championed mandatory physical ID cards during his premiership. The Identity Cards Act 2006 was ultimately scrapped by the subsequent coalition government in 2011. One of the reasons given was the existence of the Biometric Residence Permit [BRP], which expired in October 2024 & replaced by an “eVisa”.

In addition to the statement about the BRP the government cited concerns over civil liberties, cost & perceived ineffectiveness of a physical ID card.

“The coalition government stated that cancelling the scheme was a step towards reducing state control and restoring individual freedoms”

Source

There are two thinks that make me titter about that statement:

Nick Clegg shared the position of Prime Minister within the coalition government. In 2018 he started work at Fakebook for Mark Suckaturd. He went on to be Head of Global Affairs [scroll down to Career after Parliament]. Clegg resigned this year - did he jump or was he pushed? Either way, he came off rather nicely according to The Guardian. He’s clearly kept his foot in the door by holding on to $21m worth of Meta shares [that’s after he sold a shit load]. Tony Blair actually opposed mandatory ID before he became PM. On May 19th 2005 during a house of commons debate he demanded: "instead of wasting hundreds of millions of pounds on compulsory ID cards as the Tory Right demand, let that money provide thousands more police officers on the beat in our local communities”

Hmm.

But I digress, so back to present day where Blair’s lot are getting especially excited over the NHS app.

In 2024/25 Blair's Labour "think tank” also started pushing the "BritCard" under the guise of protecting us from illegal immigrants … of course 🙄. It’s interesting to see the companies dealing with these things, how the contracts were awarded & their connections to Trump [see related articles below].



In a conversation between Tony Blair & Larry Ellison [who’s firm supplied software to the UK government when Blair as PM] at the 2025 World Government Summit in Dubai, they made it clear what's going to happen, they also mentioned the NHS - the "precious data" it holds & a "single unified database". The video is in this article 👈 if you'd like to watch it: Larry Ellison, if you don't know, is Trump's billionaire tech right-hand man & buddy plus Tony Blair's mate. He is also giving the Blair Institute substantially more dosh than Gates. The Funding tab of Wikipedia is interesting reading:

…… As are the ‘Critisisms' & ‘Gaza redevelopment proposal’ tabs [scroll down]

