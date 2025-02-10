I recently restacked this as it’s quite a good piece, a lot of work went into it 👍 ….

Did Kat share a few snaps of chemtrails with comments moaning about them? No - she loggs everything, researches, gets hold of official documents & has been actively doing something about it. This includes one night jumping out of bed, when she heard the plane going over, & driving to the airbase to have a word with the pilot.

She got to him, recorded it & It’s all in the article ….

Rather bloody quickly after I shared the above on notes, I got an extremely rude response:

I wouldn't usually give the loves airtime. But will in this case, for anyone reading this who may not be aware of how these individuals & groups work.

As you can see, an attempt is made to push buttons #1, 2, 3 and 4 in just two short comments. This is a tad premature, but to be expected from the less experienced of the breed.

Then the little darling restacked one of my posts with another comment directly attacking me - button #5 - & proceeded to tickle buttons 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

There are obvious training issues here:

Someone clearly didn’t read my bio. There’s so much there for them to play with. Instead “Fulgurite” is now spent, as they got over-excited, thrusted too soon … & wayyy too quickly.

When this type of comment appears, it tends to be a sign that “they” are watching closely the individual who’s post you’ve shared. If there’s a lot of comments on the original post they won’t bother having a pop there - As it either won’t be seen, or there’ll be too many folks there to jump to the defence of the individual they’re attempting to belittle/undermine/attack.

If it happens with things you’ve said or shared, then they are watching you [well done! 👍]. They like to get in early so their comment isn’t drowned out & to cast doubts in the minds of those reading your post & possibility about to support you. It’s best to just delete the comment & block the perpetrator. Otherwise they’ll try to tie you up in knots. If you respond & show you’re no pussy, they will take it further [as was done above], as they need to feel in control.

Because I’m an old bird that’s been doing this a while, this rubbish/trash/garbage/bollox happens a lot & is water off a ducks back [bird flu free]. But some folks, not surprisingly, take it personally & are then apprehensive about posting, contributing &/or participate in conversations ….. This is the desired effect.

[We'll be covering the subject of "agitators" more in depth in an upcoming chattette on the SNUG podcast, if you're interested of course 😏. Plus we'll talk about how Substack don't appear to address the issue.

I’ll end by giving thanks to Fulgurite Little Spark, as I’m now looking through

's stuff, & will be sharing anything we have in common ….. Skål! 👍

