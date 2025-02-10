I recently restacked this as it’s quite a good piece, a lot of work went into it 👍 ….
Did Kat share a few snaps of chemtrails with comments moaning about them? No - she loggs everything, researches, gets hold of official documents & has been actively doing something about it. This includes one night jumping out of bed, when she heard the plane going over, & driving to the airbase to have a word with the pilot.
She got to him, recorded it & It’s all in the article ….
Rather bloody quickly after I shared the above on notes, I got an extremely rude response:
I wouldn't usually give the loves airtime. But will in this case, for anyone reading this who may not be aware of how these individuals & groups work.
As you can see, an attempt is made to push buttons #1, 2, 3 and 4 in just two short comments. This is a tad premature, but to be expected from the less experienced of the breed.
Then the little darling restacked one of my posts with another comment directly attacking me - button #5 - & proceeded to tickle buttons 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.
There are obvious training issues here:
Someone clearly didn’t read my bio. There’s so much there for them to play with. Instead “Fulgurite” is now spent, as they got over-excited, thrusted too soon … & wayyy too quickly.
When this type of comment appears, it tends to be a sign that “they” are watching closely the individual who’s post you’ve shared. If there’s a lot of comments on the original post they won’t bother having a pop there - As it either won’t be seen, or there’ll be too many folks there to jump to the defence of the individual they’re attempting to belittle/undermine/attack.
If it happens with things you’ve said or shared, then they are watching you [well done! 👍]. They like to get in early so their comment isn’t drowned out & to cast doubts in the minds of those reading your post & possibility about to support you. It’s best to just delete the comment & block the perpetrator. Otherwise they’ll try to tie you up in knots. If you respond & show you’re no pussy, they will take it further [as was done above], as they need to feel in control.
Because I’m an old bird that’s been doing this a while, this rubbish/trash/garbage/bollox happens a lot & is water off a ducks back [bird flu free]. But some folks, not surprisingly, take it personally & are then apprehensive about posting, contributing &/or participate in conversations ….. This is the desired effect.
[We’ll be covering the subject of “agitators” more in depth in an upcoming chattette on the SNUG podcast, if you’re interested of course 😏. Plus we’ll talk about how Substack don’t appear to address the issue. Podcast episodes can be found here 👈: Subscribers get new episodes straight to their inbox as soon as they’re published].
I’ll end by giving thanks to
Fulgurite Little Spark, as I’m now looking through
Thank you for taking the time to read that. Please pop your details below if you’d like to receive irregular emails [not too many] on various subjects
What a buncha low lives, the pilot & fulgurite person.🤦🏼♀️ just lost souls w/o a drop of conscience left , living in the dark 🙁