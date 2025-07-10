📌 Please click "View entire message" If this newsletter appears squished or chopped off in email form 👍

3rd July 2025

“The app will offer remote consultations and use artificial intelligence to triage cases and give advice”

Opinion

June 2025:

Robert F Kennedy Jr [U.S Secretary of Health & Human Services] announced that they he wants everyone in the States to be using “wearables” within 4 years … Which is not in the slightest bit sus’ of course

Also in June, coincidentally, Labour Together - “a think tank offering bold ideas for Britain under a Labour government” - pushed a little gem called ‘BritCard: a progressive digital identity for Britain’.

Plus the accompanying propaganda was put out there to give it that extra flick:

Digital ID cards would be good for Britain – and a secret weapon for Labour against Reform So when the government contemplates a universal ID, it sends instinctive twitches down some spines. Though not many. Times and public attitudes have changed ….

The most surprising thing for me about the above article is the author … Polly Toynbee is actually still alive?

… The ‘BritCard’* [a ‘wearable’] will be mandatory - but free [yippee!], & appears to be addressing yet another problem that they created in the first place [problem - reaction - solution]. It's coming at us from a ‘control illegal migration & secure the borders’ angle, rather than holding our health to ransom or spouting about protecting children online [because they’re already doing those two elsewhere]:

“… a mandatory national digital identity that would be issued free of charge to all those with the right to live or work in the UK, whether they are British-born nationals or legal migrants. The BritCard would be a verifiable digital credential downloaded onto a user’s smartphone, which could be instantly checked by employers or landlords using a free verifier app. ……. the Labour Government has the opportunity to build a new piece of civic infrastructure, something that would become a familiar feature of daily life for everyone in the country. … It could lay the foundations for a fully-functioning digital identity system that would in time deliver huge benefits in terms of great efficiency and better outcomes in public services, as well as being a driver of growth, building on the existing One Login and Gov.UK Wallet. … All the necessary elements of the technology needed to deliver BritCard exist and are already in use in multiple arenas …

🔗 If you read the announcement & look at the accompanying PDF [please do 🙏], you can see just what the “recommendations” are & what specifically will be linked-up [pay attention to gov.uk wallet, driving licenses, renting properties & the mention of medical records]

[Note last bullet point 👆… annnnd cue Tony Blair]

Then at the start of July we saw Starmer taking part in the above media stunt announcing the NHS app [a ‘wearable’], which just so happens to fit nice & comfy-snuggly with the [‘wearable'] ‘BritCard’ .

It has actually got a lot harder to book doctors [& dentist] appointments in the UK in the last few years. But it shouldn't have, following the announcement made in August of 2023 during Rishi Sunak's time as ‘head boy': UK Prime Minister from 2022-2024 [It’s not what ya’ know but who ya’ know & married].

Roland Rat / Rishi Sunak

We were told £240m was being “invested” in digital phone lines:

“Patients at all general practices across England will soon benefit from new digital phone lines designed to macabooking GP appointments easier”

Plus ….

“We are delivering on our promises to make access to GP appointments easier while boosting staffing numbers”

Yet almost two years on & folks still can’t get an appointment …. Strange that eh? Phew, It’s just as well Keir has his magical app ready to save the day [problem - reaction - solution].

So, the Brits that use the NHS app will finally be able to make same-day bookings with their doctor …. & only them? How great to be able to jump to the front of [deliberately created] queues, & tough titty if you’re old-school with a dumb phone or no device at all.

The British Heart Foundation say:

Why’s that then?

Maybe it’s because - like the British Heart Foundation, various cancer, mental health & Alzheimer charities etc - the general public, medical & NHS staff are dealing with the aftermath of a certain jab [& will continue to do so].

Has the “workforce shrunk” due to deaths? Are folks too ill to do their jobs [after having shots]? Have people handed their notice in? Or all three?

I’d heard from reliable sources, which include NHS & healthcare staff, that many resigned due to the horrendous things they were instructed to do during & around “lockdowns”, but that didn’t make the BBC news of course. I’ve also heard first-hand just how NHS staff were treated if they questioned what was going on in hospitals [one woman was moved into an office on her own by management & blatantly ignored by her colleagues].

Way too many lives were lost because of those who stayed on in their positions even after being instructed to do unethical things, & also didn't speak-up in any way. Instead they continued to carry out instructions knowing what they were doing was suspect, downright wrong or even against Human Rights.

What of the stories only just being told of folks deliberately being left without water & food on hospital wards? One elderly patient literally begged a nurse for water. The nurses' boss instructed her not to talk to the patient & no - she didn’t get her water.

Way too many healthcare & NHS staff [in my opinion] have taken far too long to bring illegalities, non-lawful happenings & inhumane practices to light. They should have gone to the police straight away! “Better late than never” does not apply here. Their behaviour was & is inexcusable. As is that of the medical staff who are only now coming forward with horrendous stories about the treatment of patients - because they are so ill from having the jabs that they can no longer work.

But I digress, or do I? As the monsters that coordinated con-19 & those pushing digital I.D all slather over the same hymn book.

Neither Sunak's digital phone lines, Starmer's NHS app nor the ‘Brit Card' have owt to do with making anything easier or safer for us, & they’re certainly not to help us look after our health.

The snazzy phone lines, along with training folks to deal with their GP’s surgery online, which the British Heart Foundation are pushing also, of course have got things nicely in-line & ready for the NHS app & the ‘Britcard'. This will morph, without anyone even noticing, into the biggie ….. full wack digital ID. I reckon, as with ‘Universal Credit', it will at some point be linked-up worldwide [more on that down there 👇].

AI is ready & waiting in the wings to ‘diagnose’ patients

… They just need to make sure everyone has the tech on their device. Cue NHS app.

It’ll take just a few seconds for AI to give a ‘diagnosis'. By merging & analysing all the info you’ve popped onto online forms, the stored recordings over the years of what you’ve said down the phone when prompted to do so plus, of course, the data Alexa & the like stores [& sells!].

I’m sure patients need not have any worries about the app in relation to their data is it will have been proven to be extremely ‘safe & effective’ 👍

As AI is stupidly quicker than a human it will not only ‘diagnose' faster, but also produce prescriptions faster. The more prescriptions ‘written’, the more meds are handed out. Time is money, as are prescriptions ….. Kerching!

If you don’t want to or can’t deal with AI when ringing your doctors surgery, as with many businesses nowadays, tapping 1, 2, 3 &/or waiting to speak to a member of staff will probably no longer be an option. If you refuse to speak to AI then they terminate the call. Because they need your voice & related data … “play by our rules or not at all”.

freepik.com [plus a bit of tinkering 😏]

If you do decide to talk to the robot the chances of you having to repeat yourself several times, say things slowwerrr & LOUDERRRR are extremely high. This is on a par with having to take selfies from different angles & with varying facial expressions to buy an airline ticket, for example. We’re told that's for ‘safety & security’ reasons … Utter piffle. Its all about collecting as much info as possible for the database[s]. Airlines state they only keep your photos for a certain number of days. Hmm?

I believe the NHS app will very soon link-up to the biggie … complete digital ID. That will eventually hold all information about you: Your medical records, ‘HIV status’, ‘vaccines passport', money [CBDC], records of every late bill payment & your ‘credit rating’. Your education records, qualifications, family tree, every address you’ve ever lived at, your CV, driving licence & diet monitoring database. Your internet & social media clearance, passport, recycling & carbon emissions records …

It’ll allll be there together, nice & ‘convenient’, & in-line with U.N Agenda 21/30 [pick a year].

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer, whoever was/is PM - they are all UN & WEF puppets bitches.

This is Starmer being asked to choose between Davos & Westminster:

🔗 Full 2023 interview with Emily Maitlis

Its all about control & money

Another link in the chain is the privatisation of the NHS through the back door. Which they’ve been doing for bloody years. But they really took the piss went to town during ‘covid', when the U.K. government literally just handed contracts to their mates without them even having to bid for tenders.

Pharmacies & dental surgeries are privately owned companies.

The government have actively out-sourced NHS work to them under the guise of service improvements & convenience [I’ve been reliably informed by a chemist friend that there are UK pharmacies sneakily going cashless].

Any medical equipment, gadgets, PPE, apps etc used are patented, owned, managed, sold &/or leased by private companies. Many government ‘officials' are connected in some way to those companies.

I won’t start banging on about Trump & the NHS as there literally isn’t room here. But the conveniently slotted-in, tech billionaire Larry Ellison isn’t doing what he’s doing just to help out his President buddy.

In this video 👈 from earlier in 2025 Tony Blair [UK prime minister from 1997 to 2007, executive chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change & one of Bill Gates girlfriends, plus an absolute narcissistic fkn nutcase] mentions “digital IDs”. Then Ellison quite quickly slots the UKs National Health Service into the conversation. He even referred to the information held as “precious data”. It’s not long then before “a single unified database” is mentioned …. that’ll be worldwide then Larry, yeah?

Google, Apple, Amazon & Microsoft haven’t been fighting for the biggest chunk of the health-care pie for years just for giggles, & connections between U.K. MPs, past & present, & healthcare/medical companies isn’t just coincidental. There’s some rather informative reading from 2012, 2014, 2015, 2020 on that - this below is from 2025:

MPs and Pharma Links UK MPs have been found to h al conflicts of interest and the influence of the industry on policy-making. Several reports and investigations have highlighted these connections. The Specialised Healthcare Alliance [SHCA], which represents over 90 patient groups and charities, is entirely funded by commercial members, including 13 drug companies that pay £12,000 annually. The SHCA's secretariat services are provided by JMC Partners, a lobbying company with clients such as Novartis, Astellas, Sanofi, and Pfizer, among others. This has led to concerns about the integrity and objectivity of NHS England's handling of specialised services. Research has also shown that the pharmaceutical industry has a "hidden web of policy influence" over dozens of all-party parliamentary groups [APPGs] at Westminster. Between 2012 and 2018, 58 health-focused APPGs received 468 payments totaling nearly £2.2 million from pharmaceutical firms, with 16 health-related APPGs receiving £1.2 million from 35 drug firms. This has raised questions about the independence of APPGs and the potential for undue influence on policy decisions. Several Conservative MPs have been found to have financial links to pharmaceutical firms . For example, Steve Brine, MP for Winchester, received £1,667 a month for speaking engagements with Sigma Pharmaceuticals and served as a strategic adviser to Remedium Partners. Ranil Jayawardena, MP for North East Hampshire, is a non-executive director of PepTcell Ltd, a pharmaceutical company, and receives share options in exchange for his services. Other MPs, such as Andrew Mitchell , have received significant sums as senior advisers to healthcare companies. Additionally, a study published in the journal PLOS One found that 16 out of 146 health-related APPGs had conflicts of interest due to payments from pharmaceutical companies, with the APPG for Cancer receiving the most funding. The study highlighted the need for greater transparency in the funding of APPGs and the potential for the pharmaceutical industry to influence policy through these groups. These findings suggest that the pharmaceutical industry has significant influence over UK MPs and parliamentary groups , raising concerns about the integrity of the policymaking process and the potential for conflicts of interest.

🔗 Source, with related links

In an article from issue 18 of The Light Australia, written by Paul G Conlon, we can see how the digital ID boot has been wedged in the door there. Partaking is ‘voluntary’ &, of course it’s to protect the children & the vulnerable.

The bottom line is - It doesn’t matter what country you’re in, whether it’s an app, an online form, accessing [anti]social media or a “wearable”. It’s all about ‘lockstep’. They’re coming at it from numerous angles for now & using many different names for it. But it will lead to the same thing …. linked worldwide digital ID that will end up dictating to us what we can & can’t do. In short: PRISON!

There are still so/too many folks that either don’t realise or don’t care what’s happening. The latter I think is the worse of the two. Many were primed for this during & after the ‘covid’ [small c] flockdowns.

“ …. I’ve nothing to hide. Anyway, It’ll just be like during the pandemic. Think how convenient things will be with everything at my fingertips on my device. Plus, how fab not having to carry dirty cash around anymore … positively dreamy”

What the bleedn ‘ell can we do?!

Some of the things many of us do [please add to list in comments]:

Use cash at every opportunity! If they don’t take it - complain loudly, then walk out & leave them to put the goods back on the shelves.

Stop using the self service checkouts in supermarkets. Wait in the queue to be served by a human. If there are more than 3 folks in front of you then ask them to open another checkout. If they say they haven’t the staff, ask to see the manager. If they also say they haven't the staff tell them they’re being unfair on the member of staff working alone & ask the manager to work the extra checkout.

When phoning somewhere make a point of talking to someone that actually breaths & takes-in fluids. If you can’t manage to do that then find a way to formally complain about the fact you couldn't talk to a member of staff. If you can - go in personally to book an appointment, again … with a human. Don’t use some bloody gadget they’ve nailed to the wall. Apart from anything else - you’re helping to keep someone in a job! Yes, even that arsey power-crazed receptionist who, like us, has bills to pay & mouths to feed.

Start boycotting the businesses that use facial recognition &/or are cashless, plus formally complain about this stuff!

Grow your own fruit & veg, even if it’s just tomatoes to start. Folks without gardens grow in their flats [apartments] & on balconies. There are many groups around to help.

Plus - what many of us believe is absolutely essential … break away from the allopathic medical system by takeing responsibility for our health

“But Bob needs his statins!” 😱

No …. Bob doesn't need his fkn statins!

To end:

The bits I’ve chucked together above are just skimming the top of what's happening & is to come. We’ve merely got our ankles wet here.

Where this is all heading was once just something we’d see in a film [movie], but very soon it will be reality & part of our everyday lives …. & then some:

We are at the point where we must do what we can to keep our given right to privacy & freedom. We have to grow-up, & stop relying on ‘Big Bruvva’. He has made us believe we need him …. We do not!

Our skin colour, religion, sexuality, whether we’re male or female, eat meat - or any of the numerous other things that have been & are used to divide us - will matter not … As we shall all be slaves, wondering why we wasted so much time being distracted & arguing over deliberately planted bullshit.

If you haven’t already then please make a start at breaking the digital chains, & allowing others to control your health ….

Related:

🔔

* The Government is considering forcing the entire UK population to carry a mandatory digital ID called ‘BritCard’.

‘Big Brother Watch ’ has launched a convenient tool for you to have your say about the government's Orwellian proposal

REJECT DIGITAL ID

🔗 Brit Card Ltd - Company House 🤔

🔗 Ireland & EU online ‘safety code’

🔗 AI & Digital Identities

🔗 Electronic Identification

…… Countries which currently issue government-issued eIDs include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Estonia, Finland, Guatemala, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Slovakia, Malta, and Mauritius. Germany, Uruguay and previously Finland have accepted government issued physical eICs. Norway, Sweden and Finland accept bank-issued eIDs [also known as BankID] for identification by government authorities. There are also an increasing number of countries applying electronic identification for voting [enrollment, issuing voter ID cards, voter identification and authentication, etc.], including those countries using biometric voter registration ….

There’s some scary stuff about her husband in this:

