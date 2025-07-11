The BBC had no choice really but to sack UK Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace

‘a lengthy investigation conducted by an independent law firm on behalf of MasterChef’s production company Banijay’.

Apart from the fact that the BBC really couldn’t be seen protecting ‘yet another one’, even more individuals with allegations then came forward - 50 people in one week.

The allegations go back almost two decades & are made by both colleagues & contestants.

It’s been said that Wallis took his clothes off in front of female co-workers & touched women inappropriately. He’s also known for sexual ‘jokes'. Some comments were made in front of camera & were actually aired. I suppose the first questions in relation to that would be:

Why wasn’t he reprimanded for making said comments? *

Plus why the hell were the comments not edited out? **

Sexual predators rely on ambiguity & ‘banter’ to get away with inappropriate, & often monstrous, comments & behaviour. Then when they get pulled up or called-out they cleverly make themselves the victim.

Of course, according to Wallis, it’s his former employer that is in the wrong for not recognising & supporting his recently diagnosed disability. This has sparked formal comments from numerous autism & neurodivergent charities.

“not going quietly”

Gregg Wallace’s friends have been telling newspapers that his "autistic hypersensitivity" meant that he had an “oddity of filters and boundaries", including an inability to wear underwear or any tight clothing. Gregg himself has complained that the BBC neglected its duty of care to him and his recently diagnosed autism. Fifty more people have come forward this week to complain to the BBC about his alleged over-sexualised behaviour on Masterchef. Does Gregg Wallace believe he’s the real victim here? Why is he selling wellness consultation? And why did those around him who saw what he was doing not stop him?

Another question:

As with all the others [Jimmy Savile, Rolph Harris, Stewart Hall, Huw Edwards etc etc], how has he got away with it & for so long?

Answer [* & **]:

Because that behaviour goes with the territory. It always has & it always will [see ‘Related' below].

Yes it’s good that more folks are speaking up. But it’s clearly not soon enough, or I wouldn’t be tapping this out, & you wouldn't be reading it.

