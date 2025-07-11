Rev. Tina's Stubshack

Larry Inn
5d

TV ratings(viewership) determines the life-span of a program (Show). The higher the ratings keeps the show on air…..it really doesn’t matter how offensive, vulgar the program is, as long as the revenue continues to flow. So, if ratings (viewership) drops, the program will be pulled off the air…..

Dollyboy
5d

Even if it were true ie. Wallace has a legitimate disability, it doesn't matter. If you were killing random people and then were diagnosed as a psychopath would that excuse your behaviour? Should the police be more sympathetic to the problems psychopaths face in just trying get along?

