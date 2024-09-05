Spotify AI recently threw this at me as a new release [It thought I'd like it]:

$20 Bill [For George Floyd]

Some people die for honor Some people die for love Some people die while singing To the heavens above Some people die believing In the cross on Calvarys’ hill And some people die In the blink of an eye For a $20 bill Some people go out in glory (Yeah) with the wind at their back Some get to tell their own story Write their own epitaph Sometimes you see it coming Sometimes you don’t know until You run out of breath With a knee on your neck For a $20 bill Brother, I never knew you And now I never will But I make this promise to you I’ll remember you still Take, eat - let this be our communion It’s time to break the bread Do this in remembrance Just like the good book said Sometimes the wine is a sacrament Sometimes the blood is just spilled Sometimes the law Is the devils’ last straw The future unfulfilled Like the dream they killed For a $20 bill Written by Tom Prasada-Rao 5/28/20

….. I assumed it was either getting close to Floyd's birthday or the anniversary of his death [it was neither]:

……. So, Floyd's birthday is in October & he died in May. Yet this song, written & originally released in 2022 by Tom Prasada-Rao, has been released by other artists as a duet [both white?] & publicised in the last few days of August 2024.

Does anyone else find this strange?

📽 If you’ve not seen the two films below then please take the time to watch them. They include extremely relevant & important info that has been kept from us. If you have seen them, may I suggest watching them again? I guarantee you'll see things you didn't spot the first time 👍

I'm re-sharing this article with the film as it includes stuff about George Soros & his alleged involved …..

Taken from the above article:

I'd seen The Fall of Minneapolis being shared on [anti]social media, but not got round to watching it. So, on the back of Celia's write-up/recommendation, I decided to sit down & give it my full attention, & I can honestly say that I'm bloody glad I did. From start to finish it's rammed with things "they" didn't & don't want us to know about the arrest & death of George Floyd, plus what followed. Nobody could doubt or question the events in this film, building up to, on & after the day that “sparked” riots. It’s all there as clear as anything. Most of it is gobsmacking. The film prompted so many emotions & yes, it made me cry. But not for Floyd - for the police officers of Minneapolis [something I so wasn't expecting]. ⚠️ Some may find the documentary upsetting or uncomfortable for various reasons ⚠️ It is worth persevering though, as you will find out the truth of what happened. You may need the remote to pause & catch the captions on the screen, as they do display important information. Also, If you read all of the documents visible in the screen, not just the highlighted lines, you'll see additional relevant facts …..

⚠️ I'm no pussy. But, in hindsight, I shouldn't have watched this just before I went to bed.

The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM

I've seen folks slating the reporter in this documentary. I don't know who she is [& can't be arsed with checking 😊] but there's a LOT of info in the video that, again, many folks are not aware of.

