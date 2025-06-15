Bovaer is used in various European countries - plus Australia, Brazil, Canada, the US, Japan, South Korea & China [to name just a few of the 68 that have the go-ahead to use it] ….

But what is it? Carry on reading if you & your family drink milk, like ice cream, are partial to a spot of butter, yoghurt, cream - basically anything containing dairy.

Below is a slightly older article I’ve shared for those who have been dozing that may not know about Bovaer or what’s been going on with Arla &, allegedly, Bill Gates: It’s allll related to the climate con - & making a load of wonga of course.

They are coming for The Food

An Unholy Alliance between Big Pharma and Big Arla

What is Bovaer?

The additive is made of silicon dioxide,*propylene glycol and organic compound 3-nitrooxypropanol (known as 3-NOP). Although it has been claimed the additive has no side effects on cows, a report by the Food Standards Agency last year found that 3-NOP “should be considered corrosive to the eyes, a skin irritant and potentially harmful by inhalation” to humans handling it.

* Propylene glycol, an ingredient in Bovaer, is one of the ingredients in e-liquid that causes that irritating cough, tight or painful chest & ‘ popcorn lung '.

Mentioned in the above article:

Arla

Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by more than 7,600 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Arla Foods is one of the leading players in the international dairy arena with well-known brands like Arla®, Lurpak®, Puck® and Castello®. Arla Foods is focused on providing good dairy nourishment from sustainable farming and operations and is also the world's largest manufacturer of organic dairy products.

Arla, who make dairy products [& are heavily into the climate con] announced back in 2022 that they, along with ‘global purpose-led science-based company’ Royal DSM [dsm-firmenich - the makers of Bovaer] would be starting a large-scale on-farm pilot using Bovaer on 10,000 dairy cows in 50 farms in Denmark, Sweden & Germany.

At the end of 2024 Arla announced they’d be running a trial in the UK of the ‘cow feed supplement’. There was backlash - from customers & farmers alike - to which, of course, they simply had to respond.

Three years on & Arla recently announced their ‘intention to merge' with DMK Group, which is the largest dairy cooperative in Germany.

In the UK, Arla supply a range of products to Asda, Aldi, Morrison’s, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Lidl &, of course, millions of smaller supermarkets, shops, schools, restaurants etc etc etc

It’s not just Arla adding Bovaer to their wares:

[2023]

Having successfully completely a series of pilot tests for Bovaer®, a revolutionary feed additive by dsm-firmenich that reduces livestock methane emissions, Bel is now starting to roll out this pioneering solution to the majority of its dairy producers in Slovakia. …… Once the roll-out is complete in Slovakia, consumers will be able to choose tasty, low-methane Babybel® products made in Bel's Slovakian plant with 100% Slovakian milk and destined for Central Europe [Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia] as well as the UK

Source [& full press release]

Bel's 6 core brands are known & ‘appreciated’ on all continents:

‘Bel has six core brands - The Laughing Cow ® , Mini Babybel ® , Kiri ® , Boursin ® , GoGosqueeZ ® and Nurishh ® - distributed on five continents, as well as more than 25 local brands with a powerful image’

Observations & opinion:

dsm-firmenich have leaflets about Bovaer dated 2025, in numerous languages. To download one of the PDFs you need to give them your details. None are needed for the ‘Misinformation about Bovaer’ PDF where they state that:

“Bill Gates is not involved in the development of Bovaer”

…. A line that's used in various ‘misinformation' articles & posts [you say ‘tomayto’, I say ‘tomarto’]

In this 2024 propaganda piece they state Gates is

not directly involved with Bovaer; instead, he has invested in a different methane-reducing additive through Rumin8.

In that article & this you can see they both conveniently leave out the 2nd part of the Bovaer manufacturers name - firmenich - using just DSM. I wonder why they’d do that? 🤔

Here it clearly states who makes Bovaer ….. dsm-firmenich. If you do a search for Bill gates on their website the results appear blocked, even though the Gates Foundation have given dsm-firmenich four grants since 2013. The most recent, in 2022, was for almost $6.5m to:

In 2016 Gates teamed up with firmenich to, errr …. I’ll let you see for yourself 🙄

Their 2023 annual report clearly states dsm-firmenich are working with the Gates Foundation

But it is, of course, ‘misinformation’ to say that Gates has got his grubby little paws in the Bovaer pot?

They're stopping cows from burping ….. How fkn cruel!

If you do a search for ‘Bovaer’ you’ll get lots of results saying how it doesn’t effect the ‘quality or taste of the milk', to ignore ‘misinformation' & disregard social media posts showing folks poring their milk down the loo & chucking their butter in the bin. Plus there's oodles about how many ‘rigorous safety assessments’ it’s had in the 15 years it’s been used - insinuating that ‘it’s been used for so long, & sold in 68 countries, that there’s really no need to be making such a silly fuss 🙄

No search results spoke of probable damage caused to the cows due to pumping them with even more chemicals & messing with their digestive system. Their bodies will try to detox & the vet will probably be called to deal with symptoms. Cue the use of more pharmaceuticals, & possibly even the ‘discovery’ of a new ‘virus ‘! 😱 …. ‘We’re gonna need another jab!’

Humans drink the milk [& eat the meat] from said chemical filled cows, bringing on symptoms of their own. Many folks will visit the doctor or chemist for meds …… annnd KERCHING! It’s a double win for big pharma

…… yet again.

• The manufacturers of Bovaer, dsm-firmenich released a statement in 2021 saying that they had plans for a new production site in Scotland UK.

• A 2024 press release said dsm-firmenich had concluded a €1.3 billion ‘rotating credit facility’ :

…. The syndicated facility, which dsm-firmenich entered into with a group of 15 banks, has a tenor of five years and two one-year extension options. In addition, the facility is available for general corporate purposes of the Group. The new RCF is a strong pillar in the Group’s financing strategy. It helps to centralize and streamline dsm-firmenich’s financing structure, and it underpins the group’s financial flexibility. The transaction also confirms the strong relationship dsm-firmenich has with its international and regional financial partners.

• Bovaer Free Farms Website - UK

• Food Recalls - Worldwide

