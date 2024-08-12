Keir Starmer: the man who always seems to look as though someone's just shoved their finger up his bum

August 10th 2024

The UK is currently experiencing a massive attack on free speech, spearheaded by new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is encouraging police to use the full force of controversial British laws to crack down on social media posts. The push for more online censorship has spanned many years, and different governments in the UK have gained new momentum with the recent protests and riots. Emboldened by the crisis, officials seem to be using it to step up the already existing, multi-year effort to get social media companies to “cooperate” with the authorities. It has now emerged that the government in London has started flagging content it deems to be “misinformation” – but also something referred to as “concerning content.” X is among those who have been asked to remove posts which British officials consider to threaten the country’s national security; and while reports say Google, Meta, and TikTok are complying with these demands, X is said to be resisting them. The accusations that social sites are “providing a platform for hate” while allegedly unaccountable for that is coming from cabinet members and MPs alike. Science, Innovation, and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has revealed that he and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper are working to get content they consider “harmful” removed from the internet. Recent actions in the UK regarding the apprehension of individuals for disseminating “incorrect information” highlight a concerning trend that threatens the very core of free speech—a foundational pillar of Western democracies.

Are folks actually being arrested for sharing “ incorrect information ”? Or are they being done for making racially incendiary comments & threats?

This was mentioned on today's episode of Wake Up With Sonia & Guests:

“No one is being arrested for posting inaccurate information online. That is a lie and it will have a chilling effect. They are being arrested under other charges. Is this misinformation supposed to silence us?”

[1.41.57]

Either way, this isn't going to stop. “They” will try to silence realists in any way they can.

Problem - Reaction - Solution appears to be the favourite.

From February 2024 …..

