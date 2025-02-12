Buckle up! We’re going in again ….

» Rant Alert «

[Expect sarcasm]

We haven’t enough room to talk about the male presenter here [former MP Ed Balls], his dodgie Mrs, or the bird sat next to him with her head tilted at just the correct angle to reinforce just how important this all is.

So, Starmer took an “HIV test” live on telly [the ringmaster & clown truly are one & the same in this circus]. I suppose we should be grateful it didn’t involve a urine sample.

Of course, Dr Killery appeared - “housewives favourite” & big pharma sales rep extraordinaire

For those not in the UK - this bloke 👆 is a “television doctor”. He is a WHO puppet lends his “expertise” when & where necessary, & If he were made of chocolate he’d probably eat himself.

Dr Killery got his nose powdered for the camera numerous times a day during flockdown, & pushed the agenda quite aggressively.

One of his “passions” was mandatory jabs for NHS staff. But he soon backtracked when 100k+ nurses & doctors [good luck accessing that website 🙄] refused to have the con-19 jab, plus had some sound legalities to back them up. You won’t have heard about that on the news, or the massive amount of support they received.

[43sec]

Starmer being a brave little soldier:

[6min 50sec]

Ed Balls:

“It’s estimated that there are currently 5,000 people unknowingly living with HIV …

[dramatic pause]

…. in the UK”

Annnnd there’s that “no symptoms” thing again.

I must admit, I was disappointed to see Beverly Knight taking part in this, plus clearly sticking to her carefully worded answers

[Cue CD collection clear out …. again]

I did notice she mentioned ….

“LGBTQ communities & other minorities … black people, like me”

Glad ya slipped that in Bev, as I wasn’t sure of your ethnicity. Plus I very nearly assumed you ‘bat for the other side’ cus you mentioned “LGBTQ” …. Phew, that was close.

No need for her to mention disabled folks as that “community” don’t ever have sex with anyone, never use syringes & don’t ever have need for a blood transfusion 👍

After I watched Starmer pricking himself, my little brain started ticking over …

e

• 2020 - Con19 “safe & effective” jabs launched

• 2020 - Folks start getting ill [& dying] from said jabs. Plus jabees still “testing positive for covid”, with & without “symptoms”

• 2020 - “Covid jabs have HIV in them” campaign starts on [anti]social media

• 2020 - “Fact Checking” on [anti]social media re. con-19 shots containing “HIV”. This drew attention to such comments edging “activists”/“truthers” to believe it’s true. Then it seems to fizzle out.

• 2021 - January, posts on [anti]social media about con-19 shots containing “HIV” start again.

• 2021 - UK government launch an “HIV Testing Week” in UK, starting February 1st.

• 2022 - UK government launch another “HIV Testing Week”

• 2023 - UK government have another “HIV Testing Week”

• 2024 - UK government have another “HIV Testing Week”

• 2025 - UK government have another “HIV Testing Week”

I thought nothing of it when the “Covid jabs have HIV in them” comments & videos went quiet. But looking back, they seemed to reappear annually before each “HIV testing week” 🤔

Opinion [& looking at the bigger picture]:

First of all - Starmer …..

Doing an “HIV test” on television, with millions of folks watching worldwide, Starmers hands weren’t shaking - not one little bit …. Now if that’s not a sure sign of an arrogant, narcissistic psychopath then I don’t know what is.

Second - Con-19 shots do not “contain HIV”:

The body reacts to non-self & does it's best to expel poisons & toxins …. It’s one of its many many jobs to keep it functioning. That produces/causes “symptoms” & what they’re looking for in the “tests”. It is not a “virus”.

Call it “shedding”, call it what the hell you want. But jabbed folks give off something that makes others, including animals, ill. The likes of Fauci etc have known all along just what they’re doing. Any bullshit about leaks from labs, bats & “viruses” being messed with are just distractions …. Their “vaccines” are their “viruses”, & they know that.

A fictional tale [possibly]:

This is Fred. Hes’ 20 years old, & has had lots of c-19 shots for the last 5 years. The nurse talked him into having flu jabs at the same time ….. just in case.

He’s lost weight & has been feeling rather poorly for quite a long time. So he pops to the doctors …. just in case.

Doctor takes weeks doing various tests, then tells him:

“You have HIV, But if you take these for the rest of your life you’ll be ok 👍”

Fred returns to doctor as he’s feeling unwell after taking HIV meds. He wondered if he was having reaction due to the cocktail of con-19 & flu shots he’s had.

Doctor performs more tests, then diagnoses “AIDS”

Doctor says:

“Here, take this AZT - What? … yeah, yeah. We’ve used these types of drugs for decades. Proven “safe & effective” 👍

Fred the “AIDS victim” starts to go downhill quickly.

Doctor says:

“The bad news is you don’t have long to live. The good news is - there’s an assisted dying bill going through parliament. Those who previously spoke out against assisting dying, like David Cameron, have miraculously & very publicly changed their stance & now support it. Plus there’s lots of celeb's on board - Remember Esther Rantzen? Yeah, she was very active with pushing the covid vaccines. She’s not got long left ….. What? Noooo, nothing to do with the vax. It still looked as though there was going to be a problem getting the bill through parliament, as too many MPs were asking stupid questions. That's bloody open votes for ya 🙄 It would have taken years, but not-to-worry! A petition has appeared, just at the right time! Asking for a referendum! Lots of MPs signed it very early on, plus many folks that don’t even live in this country, if you click on “get petition data” you can see. But that doesn’t matter. It’s bound to get enough signatures to get discussed in parliament, as so many folks have mysteriously died & are desperately ill - we don’t know why of course. At least they’’ll be able to end their days with dignity, as it’s sure to be a “yes” vote if put to the public. MPs will vote for a referendum as so many have signed the petition. Once the bill gets through the MPs & Lords can then amend it as they wish. It’ll be wonderful ….. Just like over in Canada. Have you heard of MAID? I’ll send you the assisted dying form when they arrive - But for now take the these meds 4 times a day & those at night. Actually, can you get everyone you’ve been in contact with to make an appointment to take an HIV test, even if they feel ok? ….. Just in case. What? Yeah, yeah - of course AZT is safe on top of all the other meds you’re taking - trust me ….. I’m a doctor 👍 NEXT! “

Further reading :