On January 14th it was announced that Tulip Siddiq had resigned from the parliamentary position of Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

To clarify:



Tulip Siddiq stood down from one position only & is still the MP for Hamstead & Highgate . She is very much still active, as you can see from her voting record.

Did you know she holds a Fellowship for the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures & Commerce [ FRSA ]? - Commonly known as the Royal Society of Arts [ RSA ]

I find it hard to believe that Tulip Siddiq was elected to be a “ fellow ” & certainly don’t think she’s earnt the position.

But that’s just my opinion of course. Moving on ….

Did you know you can actually buy your way into the RSA fellowship list?:

Blimey!

Since January 14th the cleaning fairies have been busy on Siddiq's Wikipedia page

Her brother Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby [interesting reading, plus not mentioned/linked by name on her page] will probably be keeping a close eye on wiki.

Her listing actually looks rather different today, compared to when I pinched information from there the other day . Things have been removed, including the word “ Bangladeshi” :

What a strange thing to do. Especially for someone who, in 2013 was named in the " British Bangladeshi Power & Inspiration 100 ".

Just tidying the page? Or planning ahead for the upcoming hearings In India ?

In fact the revision history tab is quite interesting reading [old & new edits plus comments] ….

[The orange parts below have been re moved]

There’s a link leading to a newspaper article by The Tribune , that’s blocked on Wikipedia - this one isn't 👈

Really? I saw two lines on the “ Jew ”, but a few nice positive paragraphs on Tulip ….

The whole article is interesting & informative reading. Especially the bit about an electoral opponent being ever so conveniently caught off his tits on booze and with a stripper straddling him 😱 … What are the chances?

Tulip said in one interview that she felt it her duty to disclose this to others, yet said that she didn’t care in another.