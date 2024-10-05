Bezos the Bastud

A couple of days ago I was having a natter with a friend who's in America [Long Island]. We were using that ever-so secure Telegram app to talk.

One of the things we spoke about was Amazon & Jeff Bezos who, incidentally, is still at number two on the International “I Look Like A Penis” List.

During the conversation I mentioned some of the things that I'd said in this article below, which was published back in February:

….. The conversation ended, I went to sleep & my buddy most likely got stoned whilst watching the baseball 👽

Today I turned my internet on & was greeted by this on Pootube:

My search history on there includes nothing to suggest I'd be even remotely interested in this video. So it's purely by chance, of course, that it was there for me to watch after talking to my friend …... Yeah, just a coincidence 🙄

I have to say though - it's actually quite good. The presenter injects humour whilst bringing a lot to light. He manages to get on film proof that most of the awful things we've heard Amazon staff have to endure - are not just rumours …. & then some.

July 2020

Bezos appearance before Congress In a hearing via video with other major tech CEOs

….. What a difference that made eh.

