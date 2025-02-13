Look how fast things are moving:

This is The Telegraph [& one woman] in just two days ….

Opinion:

The magical appearance of the petition demanding a referendum seems to be helping things move along nicely [as planned], & too quickly.

I don’t mean to sound heartless here, but folks are dropping like flies. The bill has just done the 2nd reading & so is only about a quarter of the way into the lipservice procedure, & there was too much opposition ….. Go to plan B - the petition 👈

[Check out the data too]

Of course something was going to be done to speed things up. Because there’s no way Starmer’a handlers are going to wait 1 to 2 years when folks are being diagnosed at an alarming rate. They need that evidence gone, & the numbers down.

This is such a sensitive subject. Yet Leadbetter is like a bull in a China shop. She seems to be doing whatever the bleedn ell she wants [whilst attempting to keep a sincere & concerned look on her face]. Plus she has shifted a couple of gears rather quickly since the required amount of signatures on the petition has almost been reached.

Of course there will be a referendum. Of course there will be a yes vote for the bill to go through [that’s why Leadbetter is getting the changes in now] …. because folks are desperate - Starmer knows that & he, I believe, is behind the petition being released [please read “doctors” comments here to see what I’m banging on about].

WE will clean THEIR mess up for them & oh so willingly. Certain government budgets won’t be so stretched, and the population will go down [in line with the agenda]. Plus, of course, once the bill is through they can make amendments as & when …… Canada here we come! [See below]

Once again - we are being had. Even the so-called “awake” are sharing that petition, without looking into who started it, who they work with/for, who signed it first etc etc

This absolutely fkn stinks. But everyone's sense of smell has gone due to the jabs! The very jabs that have prompted so many to cry out for the assisted dying bill

…….. All part of the plan:

Problem » Reaction » Solution

I believe this is where we’re heading …

🇨🇦