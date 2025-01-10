INCLUDES REFERENCES SOME MAY FIND UPSETTING

On January 8th 2025, MPs Voted AGAINST An Inquiry Into Muslim Rape Gangs In England:

UK MPs have voted down an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing & Schools Bill , which called for a national inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation focused on grooming [rape] gangs, with 364 votes against and 111 in favor .

The rejection of the amendment means that the government’s draft child protection legislation will proceed without a national inquiry into grooming [rape] gangs.

• The amendment sought to establish a national statutory inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation, focused on grooming [rape] gangs, but was rejected by a majority of 253 votes.

• The government has argued that a further inquiry could delay action on tackling child sexual abuse and that they want to implement the recommendations of a 2022 report instead *

Points to remember:

* • The [suspect] Child Protection Bill is still in it’s draft form & only 1/4 of the way through the “required process”

• The last enquiry was 2022, yet the recommendations have not yet been implemented anywhere.

Jan 2025

Councillor in a Tameside Council meeting is silenced when trying to discuss grooming [rape] gangs:

Watch the moment a Conservative Councillor in a Tameside Council meeting is silenced when trying to discuss red flags over the grooming gangs scandal, before finding himself on the receiving end of a police summary.



Liam Billington joins GB News to discuss his experience after the row over child abuse has intensified after Safeguarding Minister, Jess Phillips, denied a national Home Office led inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal in Oldham.

Many folks have reservations/suspicions about GB News &/or some of their employees [🙋🏼‍♂️]. But this piece is extremely informative, so I’ve included it. Plus I do believe Liam Billington is genuine.



I actually ignore any mention of " Labour " & " Conservative " nowadays. As I feel it's individuals we should be concentrating on, not actual political parties. Too many reports & comments are mentioning that the sexual abuse problem is down to “ Labour ”. When, historically, the “ professional ” & sexual behaviour of many conservative MPs & Councillors has been & is just as disgraceful.

The video below has been doing the rounds recently of ex-police officer Dionne Miller speaking at a UKIP rally 6 years ago:

[9 min 25 sec]

"The British Labour Government [Gordon Brown and Jacqui Smith] wilfully allowed British children to become prey to Pakistani rape gangs. They issued a BLANKET BAN on investigations."

[The PooTube version has been removed for “ violating terms of service ”]

This video is 6 years old, yet Gordon Brown & Jacqui Smith are still walking free & still hold influential positions.

UK child sexual abuse history [skimming the surface]:

In 2009 Jimmy Savile [31 October 1926 – 29 October 2011] was interviewed under caution by police in Surrey & Sussex. Subsequently, the police referred 4 cases to the CPS [Crime Prosecution Services] alleging that Savile had raped at least three disabled girls under the age of 16.

[1min]





The CPS refused to prosecute Savile citing ' insufficient evidence '.

Who was running the CPS at the time?

..... The current prime minister Keir Starmer

After Savile’s death, & despite multiple attempts at high level cover ups, it’s now known he abused at least 500 victims over a four decade period.

A biopic was made about Savile. [I’ve not seen it & don’t want to].

Guess which organisation made & released it?

….. The BBC .

[ This 2022 article 👈 covers a LOT about Savile]

Related:

Liz MacKean was a reporter & presenter for the BBC:

“ She worked on the BBC's Newsnight programme and was the reporter on an exposé of Sir Jimmy Savile as a paedophile which was controversially cancelled by the BBC in December 2011. The decision to axe the Newsnight investigation became the subject of the Pollard Inquiry” **

[35sec]

“I was very unhappy the story didn’t run because I felt we’d spoken to people who collectively deserved to be heard. And they weren’t …… I felt we had a responsibility towards them. We got them to talk to us, but above all, we did believe them. And so then, for their stories not to be heard, I felt very bad about that. I felt, very much, that I’d let them down.”

Liz left the BBC, & worked freelance, after the Savile exposé was blocked .

In September 2013 she reported on the Cyril Smith case [another monstrous paedophile] for Channel 4's Dispatches series

Liz MacKeane died on August 18th 2017, allegedly from a stroke.

** I am unable to find the “Pollard Inquiry”

Jill Dando was a reporter & presenter for the BBC:

Jill was a charming, down to earth & highly respected journalist & presenter. She also worked on the Six O’Clock News, Breakfast Time & Crimewatch. She was making a lot of noise about Savile & the like.

April 26th 1999 Jill Dando was shot on her own doorstep. She died from a single gun shot to her head. Speculation was “leaked” that a contract was put out on her due to her work on Crimewatch .

….. Nothing to do with blowing the whistle on paedophiles in the BBC then?

September 2024.

Announcement of report following “Scoping Enquiry” in Ireland

[8min 10sec]

Education Minister Norma Foley:

“…… This is the FIRST time, & we shouldn’t underestimate this, this is the FIRST time that the scale of child sex abuse allegations in schools, run by religious orders, has been disclosed based on information supplied by religious orders themselves …”

Are they expecting a pat on the back?!

Scoping Inquiry into Historical Sexual Abuse in Schools run by religious orders

From Education Scoping Inquiry

Published on 7 March 2023

🔴 Please note that this report contains detailed descriptions of sexual abuse, physical violence and references to suicide. It may be distressing to read.

Related:

The Daily Snail release yet another “No Shit Sherlock” article:

MORE THAN 15,000 BOYS MAY HAVE BEEN SEXUALLY ABUSED IN IRISH SCHOOLS BETWEEN 1960s AND 1990s

September 4, 2024 by Garreth Macnamee

More than 15,000 boys may have been sexually abused in Irish schools between the 1960s and 1990s it has been revealed, as a major new investigation is to be launched. The Government yesterday announced a Commission of Investigation will be established on foot of a 'truly shocking' scoping inquiry that uncovered 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse in over 300 religious schools over four decades. The claims refer to 884 alleged perpetrators, of whom less than half – around 400 – are still alive ……

Opinion/rant:

So, the investigation in Ireland was launched after uncovering 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse?

This was 2,399 allegations too fkn late , & mere lip service in my opinion!

Gareth McNamee, who wrote the above article, must know about the sexual abuse within the Irish education & religious system. It goes back at least 70 years [that's according to folks I've spoken to about it in the last 30+ years - some are now dead].

The inquiry focused on the years between the 1927 to 2013. Why did they stop at 2013?

I think If the enquiry was up until 2023 there’d be a greater chance of the abusers still being alive … We can’t have the mess of sorting that lot out can we eh?

McNamees article made it sound as though they’re just looking into allegations from boys? Are the girls who have been sexually abused not important then? …. “ Oh we're used to hearing about girls being raped. That's just a fact of life. What about those poor lads? ”.

Maybe I'm being touchy, but that's how it came across to me.

Common sense tells us the estimated numbers in this article are a drop in the ocean …. Imagine just how many children & adults didn't & haven’t reported abuse?!

Around half [400] of the “ alleged perpetrators ” are dead. By the time they get the investigations rolling properly, the bastuds who aren't dead will no doubt [all of a sudden] not be able to remember what day of the week it is let alone string a sentence together to answer questions in court.

I believe the Irish Government & police have dragged their feet deliberately for decades over sexual abuse within the church & schools -to protect themselves , the religious organisations, the “ authorities ” & the disgusting monsters working for & with them.

I know a woman who's Mom is in her 80s & has only just told her that she & her friends were raped by priests in Ireland when they were girls. Most of them had abortions at 11 & 12 years old - performed by the nuns . She'd not told a single soul all of her life. She broke down one day & it all came out, after being bottled up for 70 years! I've been told horrendous stories about priests & nuns at Catholic schools in England too. Recently a friend in America spoke of incidents. It's very very common, & has been blatantly ignored or kept quiet for way too long.

I reckon announcement of “ enquiries ” & “ investigations ” are & will be nothing more than lip-service & box ticking exercises that now have to be seen to be undertaken. Because " they " can’t get away with brushing it all under the carpet any longer. After all, it's gone on for decades - if not centuries.

Imagine how many children, women & men, worldwide have been abused by those who should have been protecting them: Parents, teachers, priests, vicars, nuns, doctors, police …… the list goes on. The thought both terrifies & enrages me.

I apologise if this is a sensitive subject for some reading it . If it is, & you've not spoken to anyone … please try to.

I was first sexually abused at 3 years old. Then 6, & repeatedly up until my late teens. A blind eye was turned by too many. It literally took me decades to talk about it. When I did it was bloody painful. But most of the mental torture stopped, because they were no longer locked in my thoughts. That was the first step towards dealing with the damage done.

If it’s happened to you - once or repeatedly - & you’ve kept it bottled-up. Then please try to tell someone. Because the government’s are not speaking on your behalf. The investigations they do are conducting are a distraction &, as I’ve said earlier, nothing more than lip service.

They will only do things properly if more of us speak up.

We can’t put the clock back & undo what happened to us, our friends or our relatives. But we can help it stop happening to any more children by speaking up & demanding relevant parties do their bit! Which include finding & imprisoning perpetrators before they are decrepit or dead!

Thank you for taking the time to read that lot.

Blessed Be 🙏