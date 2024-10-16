Share this postChemtrails & Geoengineering Beginners Guide [Part 3]revtina.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther📜 HistoryChemtrails & Geoengineering Beginners Guide [Part 3]Not the usual chemtrail video ....Rev. TinaOct 16, 20241Share this postChemtrails & Geoengineering Beginners Guide [Part 3]revtina.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareHow Much More Proof Do We Need?!…… & still they deny it![Video by Antony Newby]🔗 flightradar24.comShareSubscribeFollow Rev. Tina on SubstackLeave a comment📜 HistoryChemtrails & Geoengineering - Beginners Guide [Part 1]Rev. Tina·Sep 14Shall we start with a snippet from those little sweethearts over at Wikipedia? ….Read full story📜 HistoryChemtrails & Geoengineering - Beginners Guide [Part 2]Rev. Tina·Sep 14Part 1 is here 👈Read full story1Share this postChemtrails & Geoengineering Beginners Guide [Part 3]revtina.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePrevious
Have you made an account with your MP and take all the evidence with you???