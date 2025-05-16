the SNUG [Episode 10]: Liquid & Lies, with Joy Warren of Fluoride Free Alliance UK

In this episode we have an extremely informative chattette with Joy Warren about fluoride

Some of the things we nattered about in this episode:

• The history of fluoridated drinking water

• The lies we are told & the things we’re not told

• Natural & ‘manmade’ fluoride

• Which countries are & aren’t ‘ targeted '

• Fluoride's ‘ effectiveness ' & health implications for children and adults [including problems that can start in the womb]

• Fluoride in our food …. & tea!

• The recent landmark court ruling in America

• How folks in England can be part of the upcoming group legal challenge

Mentions & links:

• UK Fluoride Free Alliance 👈 website & contact form, email address 👈. Discussions are👇here, & here

FFAUK on Substack

• Fluoride as per UK government [scroll down to fluoride in milk & varnishing children’s teeth]

• Health and Care Bill: water fluoridation & Water fluoridation and dental health: 2024 update - UK government PDF

• Community water fluoridation expansion in the north east of England - UK government, consultation outcome

• UK threatened areas [scroll down]

• UK fluoridated areas by postcode

• Netherlands - the doctor who put a stop to water fluoridation - article

• USA Fluoride Action Network

• US recent court case ruling:

• THE HIGHWIRE interview with Michael Connett - lead attorney for the fluoride action lawsuit in America:

….. More here 👈

•

• Prescription drugs/medication containing fluoride

• Does Distilled Water Leach Minerals from our Bodies? “ Absolutely, not …in fact just the opposite has been found to occur in cellular research studies. It is a mistaken belief that drinking pure distilled water reduces valuable minerals from living human tissues” ~ Bill Misner, Ph.D. ~

• Group legal challenge:

** NOTE: YOU MUST LIVE OR WORK IN A FLUORIDATED OR THREATENED AREA OF ENGLAND **

Register interest

Other useful bits + bobs:

“To check to see if you are fluoridated, go to your Water Company's website and search for ‘Water Quality Report' or ‘Water Quality in my area'. Most companies will publish a statement about adding fluoride. If uncertain, contact wmaf@live.co.uk and include your post code”

~ Joy Warren ~

• Fluoride: What Is It & Why It's In Our Water - video

• Comparison of naturally occurring & artificial fluoride

• Fluoride in 👉 food 👉 coffee 👉 tea

• Fluoride: The Bizzarre History - Full documentary [old & choppy, but rather fab 👍]

• The Fluoride Deception - an interview with author Christopher Bryson

• Fluoride - Poison On Tap - documentary

• Fluoride Biophysics of Fluoride by Neurosurgeon Jack Kruse:

• Impact of fluoride on neurological development in children - Harvard study [July 2012]

• FDA moved to get rid of fluoride tablets for kids off the market - May 2025 article

• Dental fluorosis - article

• Skeletal Fluorosis - Symptoms, Causes & Prevention - from ‘The Truth About Fluoride’ website

• Tips to prevent skeletal fluorosis - Med India

• UKFFA Fluoridated Liquids Database … [includes bottled water worldwide]

• Fluoride in groundwater: global map - research by Eawag [Swiss federal institute of aquatic science & technology]

• World fluoridated water Map [& related articles] - By Research Gate

• Ireland: Risk Assessment of Fluoride Intake from Tea in the Republic of Ireland and its Implications for Public Health and Water Fluoridation [includes table of 54 branded teas]

• Canada: The State of Community Water Fluoridation across Canada

• USA: Timeline for Community Water Fluoridation - CDC

• USA: Water Should Hydrate Not Medicate Toolkit - Stand For Health Freedom

• New Zealand: Is my town fluoridated? - Fluoride Free NZ

• Australia: Addressing the oral health needs of Indigenous Australians through water fluoridation - Propaganda Press release

• Controversy: The evolving science of fluoride: when new evidence doesn’t conform with existing beliefs - PubMed:

"After reviewing the scientific literature, it became clear that there were growing concerns about fluoride as a developmental neurotoxin.4,5 In 2006, a report by the National Research Council [NRC]6 acknowledged that fluoride exposure may be associated with adverse cognitive and endocrine outcomes, and recommended further study, especially for vulnerable populations. One NRC panel member, Dr. Isaacson, said the report 'should be a wake-up call'. Yet, nearly 10 years later, not a single study had directly examined fetal exposure to fluoride in humans"

• Water filters, toothpaste & bottles waters without fluoride - articles

• Aquarius the Waterbearer - website

• Turmeric Shown to Save Your Brain from Toxic Fluoride - article

• “Leave Alone Our H2O” - UKFFA protest song 🎵

