the SNUG [Episode 11]: A Road Trip, A Fountain & A Crystal Cabin

Winging it in Staffordshire:

At the end of May, my chauffeur[s] 😏 took me on a little journey. We went to have a natter with Sophie Rogers, who owns & runs High Vibe Alignment in Tamworth - South Staffordshire.

Apart from knowing her stuff in relation to crystals & making beautiful jewellery, Sophie teaches yoga & meditation. She’s also a sound-healing practitioner, plus an EFT practitioner [Emotional Freedom Technique].

Sophie Rogers

Sophie told us her story, how & why she came to start her business. You’ll also hear about crystals [of course], cleansing & charging them, festivals, healing, “waking-up”, EMF & 5/6G, earthing/grounding, experimenting, educating ourselves & how we are all constantly growing.

I bought a lovely hand-made ‘power bracelet’ [to me, from me]. Plus my two favourite incense - Dragons Blood & Palo Santo

After talking to Sophie we stopped off at Broomey Croft:

It’s a beautiful place. I’ve been there during all four seasons, on weekends & when the schools are on holiday, & it’s always peaceful. It has the best & largest disabled/accessible toilet I’ve ever seen, with it’s very own guest book! [Soz - no photo, as I do have some standards 😏].

Broomey Croft is a gem of a place, with a cracking camp site which is a couple of minutes walk to the water's edge & surrounded by enchanting little paths & woods to explore. Unfortunately the children's farm & Tea Room closed down a year or so ago. It’s still worth a visit though if you’re ever near Tamworth, as is the Crystal Cabin of course - Pop in & say hello to Sophie …. top bird. I’m looking forward to recording a second part when, hopefully, we’ll find out about her ‘health experiment’ & the results.

Links etc:

Two of Sophie's favourite artists ….

🔗 High Vibe Alignment - You can learn about & purchase crystals & jewellery via this link. Plus get info on the various classes etc Sophie runs.

🔗 Moor Hall, Sutton Coldfield - where Dawn had to slum it.

• The book Dawn sent to Sophie:

Dawn Lester on Substack

….. I do hope you enjoy[ed] our little adventure & chattette.

🎶 Music: Intro - Salutations by Harris Heller Interludes & outro - 1]. Bossanova 2]. Rumba 3]. Matador, all by Liborio Conti 📸 & 🎥 by Dawn Lester

📣 Please note:

• Subject matter, views & opinions aired, discussed &/or shared during SNUG conversations should be researched by the listener so they can come to their own conclusion[s].

• The mention of writers, podcasts, groups, organisations &/or individuals should not be construed as a recommendation unless stated as such.

• Guests do not necessarily have the same beliefs as myself [religious, political etc], this is respected.

• S atire is to be expected

