the SNUG [Episode 8]: ValkrieScotDottir ~ Part 2

Not for the faint hearted
[Adult & realistic content, bad language, plus satire]
Some of the subjects we cover in part 2 [of 3] with :
Valkyrie, Valhalla & Norse Gods. Arseholes & agitators. The Swedish drink “Aquavit”, traditions, rituals, how society has been ruined, & going back to “normal”. The infiltration & manipulation of community groups, & what happened when she tried to protect children on a group when she realised new members were trying to groom them. Val's life & jobs, Why teachers began to pick on her at school [one even spat on her]. “Shots”, “overpopulation”, losing family & friends due to being openly realistic. The massive rise in food prices, & the inability to grow veg etc in Sweden, plus the truth of the leniency there during “lockdowns”. Worldwide weather manipulation & what “they” are up to.
…… There’s also a surprise for Val!
Links etc:
• Valkyries, Valhalla & Norse Gods
• Aquavit [Akvavit] & a quick video
• Joe Rogen interview [baldy bloke] with Zuckerturd
• Swedish Gov said No to Gates blocking the Sun. Think he listened?
•
• Weather Control / Modification Patents [1999 to 2024]
• More patents here 👈 [scroll down]
• Terraforming - Wikipedia [note use of the word hypothetical, which translates as ‘Musk is probably giving this a go' 🙄]
• Terraforming Mars - Board game [note ‘World Government on Earth’]
‘Compete with rival CEOs to make Mars habitable and build your corporate empire’
• Derecho
A derecho is a large line or band of powerful or severe thunderstorms that creates a wind damage area more than 400 miles long and more than 60 miles wide. The thunderstorms in a derecho produce downbursts and sometimes tornadoes. Winds could be hurricane-force. The worst derechos impact millions of people, with infrastructure and property damage, power loss, and destruction of agriculture, leading to billions of dollars of losses.
🎶 Music: Intro & Outro - Velvet Vistas by Harris Heller
