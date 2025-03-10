Rev. Tina's Stubshack
~ SNUG ~
the SNUG [Episode 8]: ValkrieScotDottir ~ Part 2
the SNUG [Episode 8]: ValkrieScotDottir ~ Part 2

Rev. Tina
and
ValkrieScotDottir
Mar 10, 2025
Transcript

👉 PART 1 IS HERE 👈

⚠ May Contain Nuts ⚠

Not for the faint hearted

[Adult & realistic content, bad language, plus satire]

Some of the subjects we cover in part 2 [of 3] with
ValkrieScotDottir
:

Valkyrie, Valhalla & Norse Gods. Arseholes & agitators. The Swedish drink “Aquavit”, traditions, rituals, how society has been ruined, & going back to “normal”. The infiltration & manipulation of community groups, & what happened when she tried to protect children on a group when she realised new members were trying to groom them. Val's life & jobs, Why teachers began to pick on her at school [one even spat on her]. “Shots”, “overpopulation”, losing family & friends due to being openly realistic. The massive rise in food prices, & the inability to grow veg etc in Sweden, plus the truth of the leniency there during “lockdowns”. Worldwide weather manipulation & what “they” are up to.

The Ride of the Valkyries by Johan Gustaf Sandberg

…… There’s also a surprise for Val!

Val's Substack

Links etc:

Valkyries, Valhalla & Norse Gods

Aquavit [Akvavit] & a quick video

The first tablet Val received

Joe Rogen interview [baldy bloke] with Zuckerturd

Christina Gerrard

Swedish Gov said No to Gates blocking the Sun. Think he listened?

Weather Control / Modification Patents [1999 to 2024]

More patents here 👈 [scroll down]

Terraforming - Wikipedia [note use of the word hypothetical, which translates as ‘Musk is probably giving this a go' 🙄]

Terraforming Mars - Board game [note ‘World Government on Earth’]

Compete with rival CEOs to make Mars habitable and build your corporate empire

• Derecho

A derecho is a large line or band of powerful or severe thunderstorms that creates a wind damage area more than 400 miles long and more than 60 miles wide. The thunderstorms in a derecho produce downbursts and sometimes tornadoes. Winds could be hurricane-force. The worst derechos impact millions of people, with infrastructure and property damage, power loss, and destruction of agriculture, leading to billions of dollars of losses.

By Meteorologist Alan Sealls

🎶 Music: Intro & Outro - Velvet Vistas by Harris Heller

* Please note:
Views & opinions aired & shared during SNUG conversations, including & especially health & healing related topics, should be researched by the listener so they can come to their own conclusion on the subject[s]
Guests do not necessarily have the same beliefs as myself [religious, political etc], this is respected.

The mention of other podcasts, writers or individuals should not be construed as a recommendation unless stated as such.

• Satire, fantasy & roll-play are to be expected.

Discussion about this episode

Rev. Tina's Stubshack
~ SNUG ~
🎙 Realistic, no frills & ego-free chattettes. Recorded "old-school" styley face-to-face, where possible.
🔞 Episodes include adult content & satire that some may find offensive, upsetting funny or/& bloody ridiculous,
⚠ May contain nuts & dairy ⚠
Appears in episode
Rev. Tina
ValkrieScotDottir
Writes ValkrieScotDottir’s Substack Subscribe
