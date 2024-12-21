the SNUG [Episode 5] - A Comet & Some Onion Soup

⚠ May contain nuts & dairy products ⚠

Hatfield - December 2024

In this episode we talk about the “aftermath” & knock-on-effect of the last five years, musicians with their “eyes wide open”, terrain, the shape of the earth [sort of], rudeness, gramma nurdz, censorship & “shadow banning”. Plus we discuss assisted dying/suicide/euthanasia: the history & all the countries “jumping on board”. We also go off on a more personal tangent covering decisions to sever ties with family &/or friends, & the “loneliness” we can often feel as a result of speaking the truth * 🔗 Part 1 with Dawn 👈

We were here ……

Opened 1936 | Reborn 2019

First opening its doors in 1936, the original Comet Hotel was named for the locally built de Havilland Comet DH.88 racing aeroplane, which had been developed specifically for the 1934 England Australia MacRobertson Air Race. Having won this iconic race in a world record time, the Comet aeroplane was a true local hero, and an international legend. It represented the cutting edge of modern technology at time when the world was opening up thanks to international high speed travel. The eponymous hotel was actually designed around the footprint of the aircraft, which gives the building its unusual and iconic shape ……

The Comet is a grade II listed building - a comfy clean hotel with absolutely brilliant staff [Callum was a bloody hero]. The food was yummy 👍.

There was one thing in the bathroom that made me feel a tad twitchy though ….

Keeping us "topped up"

Links, corrections etc:

• Dawn's 📚 :

• I lied! 😱 …

The other NoR book does have a contents section. But it’s not a list, as such, & is more in-depth than other publications as there’s a whole paragraph for each section.

• Beth Hart - Saviour With A Razor …. “ I’m only lonely in a crowd ”

• Black Country NHS booster video [have a quick look at the comments]

• Hand sanitizer:

• 🎁 Playlist of “ freedom ” artists mentioned:

• I lied again!! 😱😱:

Jackie Venson isn’t left handed 🤦🏼‍♂️ …..

This is what Dawn referred to in her article & during our chattette: It turns out we were talking about different BBC articles ….. This 👈 is the article I was banging on about 🙄 - My apologies 🙏

[If you search for “ BBC assisted dying ” you’ll find a number of pieces from them that are good starting points]

• Gladys Knight & The Pips …. “ Darkness Doctors all around me, blocking out the sun”

[Fab miming Glad' 🙄]

