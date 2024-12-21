the SNUG [Episode 5] - A Comet & Some Onion Soup

Hatfield - December 2024
In this episode we talk about the “aftermath” & knock-on-effect of the last five years, musicians with their “eyes wide open”, terrain, the shape of the earth [sort of], rudeness, gramma nurdz, censorship & “shadow banning”.
Plus we discuss assisted dying/suicide/euthanasia: the history & all the countries “jumping on board”.
We also go off on a more personal tangent covering decisions to sever ties with family &/or friends, & the “loneliness” we can often feel as a result of speaking the truth *
We were here……
Opened 1936 | Reborn 2019
First opening its doors in 1936, the original Comet Hotel was named for the locally built de Havilland Comet DH.88 racing aeroplane, which had been developed specifically for the 1934 England Australia MacRobertson Air Race. Having won this iconic race in a world record time, the Comet aeroplane was a true local hero, and an international legend. It represented the cutting edge of modern technology at time when the world was opening up thanks to international high speed travel. The eponymous hotel was actually designed around the footprint of the aircraft, which gives the building its unusual and iconic shape ……
