the SNUG [Episode 7]: ValkrieScotDottir - Swedish Life & Jethro Tull

Not for the faint hearted
[Adult & realistic content, bad language, plus satire]
in da house!
In this episode we find out about Val's background - why at one time she basically had to choose between her husband & her home [she couldn't have both], life in Sweden, plus the reasons she’s distancing herself from the internet.
We spoke for the first time on February 26th on Telegram & intended to check the sound levels, plus set a date to record our chattette for the podcast. But decided to do it there & then.
We had the usual games to contend with - crap line & our voices speeding up in places … even though it’s a live conversation & recording [?]. So please accept my apologies for the sound quality. I did try to tidy it up as much as possible, but I couldn't sort out the …. ermm …. “redacting” issues.
[e.g. Listen carefully at around 18:40 when I mention what job UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer used to do]
Some of the things discussed in this episode:
Val's work & channels, being thrown off PooTube, bank accounts, the digital prison. C-19 shots & related, weather manipulation, WEF/WHO/UN, the “human rights” illusion, taking responsibility for ourselves .
Favourite music artists, living in the past, Paganism, Heathens & Vikings. The time electricity was installed [& uninstalled] in her village when she was a child. We also talk about the Swedish medical system, magnetic medications, PLUS why she left Substack, & has massively cut down her internet usage.
Hope you enjoy listening - part 2 is on its way [as is/was a surprise for Val 😊].
Links etc:
• Jethro Tull - Living In The Past:
[3min 18sec]
• Eivor
• WEF
• UN
•
• Mellowcat article - Chemtrail pilot [& the agitator]
• “Vaccine cream”
• “Nasal vaccines”
• Human Rights Law isn’t Protecting the Individual Against the State ... [Daily Sceptic article]
• Woman gets visit from police over [anti]social media comments
• Swedish Gov said No to Gates blocking the Sun. Think he listened?:
…. From Swedish Skies on Brighteon [Val's channel]
🎶 Music: Intro - Blackhole by Victorium & Robohuman / Outro - Velvet Vistas by Harris Heller
