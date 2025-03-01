the SNUG [Episode 7]: ValkrieScotDottir - Swedish Life & Jethro Tull

Not for the faint hearted [Adult & realistic content, bad language, plus satire]

ValkrieScotDottir in da house!

In this episode we find out about Val's background - why at one time she basically had to choose between her husband & her home [she couldn't have both], life in Sweden, plus the reasons she’s distancing herself from the internet.

We spoke for the first time on February 26th on Telegram & intended to check the sound levels, plus set a date to record our chattette for the podcast. But decided to do it there & then.

We had the usual games to contend with - crap line & our voices speeding up in places … even though it’s a live conversation & recording [?]. So please accept my apologies for the sound quality. I did try to tidy it up as much as possible, but I couldn't sort out the …. ermm …. “redacting” issues.

[e.g. Listen carefully at around 18:40 when I mention what job UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer used to do]

Some of the things discussed in this episode:

Val's work & channels, being thrown off PooTube, bank accounts, the digital prison. C-19 shots & related, weather manipulation, WEF/WHO/UN, the “human rights” illusion, taking responsibility for ourselves .

Favourite music artists, living in the past, Paganism, Heathens & Vikings. The time electricity was installed [& uninstalled] in her village when she was a child. We also talk about the Swedish medical system, magnetic medications, PLUS why she left Substack, & has massively cut down her internet usage.

Hope you enjoy listening - part 2 is on its way [as is/was a surprise for Val 😊].

🙏

Links etc:

• Jethro Tull - Living In The Past:

[3min 18sec]

• Eivor

• WEF

• UN

•

• Mellowcat article - Chemtrail pilot [& the agitator]

• “Vaccine cream”

• “Nasal vaccines”

• Graphene Oxide article

• CBDC article

• Human Rights Law isn’t Protecting the Individual Against the State ... [Daily Sceptic article]

• Woman gets visit from police over [anti]social media comments

• Viking food

• Swedish Gov said No to Gates blocking the Sun. Think he listened?:

…. From Swedish Skies on Brighteon [Val's channel]

»» PLEASE LEAVE COMMENTS FOR VAL BELOW, I’LL PASS THEM ON 👍 ««

Val's work on Substack

🎶 Music: Intro - Blackhole by Victorium & Robohuman / Outro - Velvet Vistas by Harris Heller

* Please note:

• Views & opinions aired & shared during SNUG conversations, including & especially health & healing related topics, should be researched by the listener so they can come to their own conclusion on the subject[s]

• Guests do not necessarily have the same beliefs as myself [religious, political etc], this is respected.



• The mention of other podcasts, writers or individuals should not be construed as a recommendation unless stated as such.



• S atire, fantasy & roll-play are to be expected.

