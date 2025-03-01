Rev. Tina's Stubshack
~ SNUG ~
the SNUG [Episode 7]: ValkrieScotDottir - Swedish Life & Jethro Tull
5
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:35:54
-1:35:54

the SNUG [Episode 7]: ValkrieScotDottir - Swedish Life & Jethro Tull

Recorded February 26th 2025
Rev. Tina
and
ValkrieScotDottir
Mar 01, 2025
5
1
Share
Transcript

Not for the faint hearted

[Adult & realistic content, bad language, plus satire]

ValkrieScotDottir
in da house!

In this episode we find out about Val's background - why at one time she basically had to choose between her husband & her home [she couldn't have both], life in Sweden, plus the reasons she’s distancing herself from the internet.

We spoke for the first time on February 26th on Telegram & intended to check the sound levels, plus set a date to record our chattette for the podcast. But decided to do it there & then.

stock.adobe.com

We had the usual games to contend with - crap line & our voices speeding up in places … even though it’s a live conversation & recording [?]. So please accept my apologies for the sound quality. I did try to tidy it up as much as possible, but I couldn't sort out the …. ermm …. “redacting” issues.

[e.g. Listen carefully at around 18:40 when I mention what job UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer used to do]

Some of the things discussed in this episode:

Val's work & channels, being thrown off PooTube, bank accounts, the digital prison. C-19 shots & related, weather manipulation, WEF/WHO/UN, the “human rights” illusion, taking responsibility for ourselves .

Favourite music artists, living in the past, Paganism, Heathens & Vikings. The time electricity was installed [& uninstalled] in her village when she was a child. We also talk about the Swedish medical system, magnetic medications, PLUS why she left Substack, & has massively cut down her internet usage.

Hope you enjoy listening - part 2 is on its way [as is/was a surprise for Val 😊].

🙏

Links etc:

Jethro Tull - Living In The Past:

[3min 18sec]

Eivor

WEF

UN

ValkrieScotDottir’s Substack
Onwards, Forwards and Upwards – Biotech and Pharma IP in 2025
ABOUT YOUR HEALTHCARE? ARE YOU STILL REGISTERED WITH THE SAME DOCTOR WHO TRIED SO HARD TO GET THAT NEEDLE INTO THE ARMS OF YOURSELF AND YOUR CHILDREN…
Read more
22 days ago · 15 likes · 3 comments · ValkrieScotDottir

Mellowcat article - Chemtrail pilot [& the agitator]

• “Vaccine cream

• “Nasal vaccines

Graphene Oxide article

CBDC article

Human Rights Law isn’t Protecting the Individual Against the State ... [Daily Sceptic article]

Woman gets visit from police over [anti]social media comments

Viking food

Swedish Gov said No to Gates blocking the Sun. Think he listened?:

…. From Swedish Skies on Brighteon [Val's channel]

»» PLEASE LEAVE COMMENTS FOR VAL BELOW, I’LL PASS THEM ON 👍 ««

Leave a comment

Val's work on Substack

🎶 Music: Intro - Blackhole by Victorium & Robohuman / Outro - Velvet Vistas by Harris Heller

* Please note:
Views & opinions aired & shared during SNUG conversations, including & especially health & healing related topics, should be researched by the listener so they can come to their own conclusion on the subject[s]
Guests do not necessarily have the same beliefs as myself [religious, political etc], this is respected.

The mention of other podcasts, writers or individuals should not be construed as a recommendation unless stated as such.

• Satire, fantasy & roll-play are to be expected.

Share

When subscribing to Rev. Tina's Stubshack you are automatically added to it's various rooms [not too many]. If one isn't to your taste, please unsubscribe via the email received from that room, or visit the room using the tabs of Rev. Tina's Stubshack. Many thanks

Discussion about this episode

Rev. Tina's Stubshack
~ SNUG ~
🎙 Realistic, no frills & ego-free & chattettes. Recorded "old-school" styley face-to-face, where possible.
🔞 Episodes include adult content that some folks may find funny, bloody ridiculous, offensive or upsetting
⚠ May contain nuts & dairy ⚠
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Rev. Tina
ValkrieScotDottir
Writes ValkrieScotDottir’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
the SNUG [Episode 6]: The Curb Crawler & A Toy Tornado
  Rev. Tina and Tippy
the SNUG [Episode 5] - A Comet & Some Onion Soup
  Rev. Tina and Dawn Lester
the SNUG [Episode 4]: Helicopters & Whores
  Rev. Tina and Tippy
the SNUG [Episode 3]: War Pigs & Ice Cream
  Rev. Tina
the SNUG [Episode 2]: Apple Crumble & Fighter Jets
  Rev. Tina
the SNUG [Episode 1]: Seagulls & Tonic Water
  Rev. Tina
An Invitation: the SNUG Podcast *
  Rev. Tina