the SNUG [Episode 6]: The Curb Crawler & A Toy Tornado

More of a “gloves off” episode this time …
*Contains bad language - expect satire*
This is part 2 of our chattette with Tippy. It was recorded during a natter on Telegram during the last hours of 2024 [& before the L.A. fires 🙏]:
Part 1 is here 👈 if you missed it
Some of the things we spoke about:
THE fog 😱, Tippy's toy tornado [yayyyyy!!!!], weather manipulation, tinnitus, old films, New York gangsters [old & new], Bob Dylan, Jimmy Carter, Greenwich Village in Manhattan & hookers in shopping carts [trolleys]. C19 jabs causing division within families, DMSO [propaganda] & MSM, antihistamines, stinging nettles, censorship, CBDC, AI, the brainwashed, flockdown & David Icke. Drugs, booze, almost dying, getting sober, snuff, Rolling Stones, gays in the 70s & 80s, politics 😖, assisted dying, the “pandemic” [past & future], graphene oxide, plus agitators & arseholes
How on earth did we fit that lot into two hours?! Plus, we got not one but two songs from Tippy!
Hope you enjoy listening
Links etc:
• Conspiracy Theorists Light Reading List
• 🎬 The Fog [1945]
• The Truth About The Valencia Floods, & Western Carolina Emergency Network Relief Update [Nov 2024 article]
• 📺 New York Mafia History [The Westies]
[3min 39sec]
•
[2mins 36sec]
• Bob Dylan's Greenwich Village NYC Tour
• Grummans Aerospace Long Island USA
• Dawn Lesters 2nd article on assisted dying
🎶 Music: Intro - Dark Soundscape by RF Soundscape/Interlude - All day long by Tippy/Outro - Just sitting here waiting to die by Tippy
Cover 📷: gettyimages
Thank you for listening & reading. If you’d like to receive irregular newsletters on various subjects please pop your wotsit in the box
Share this post