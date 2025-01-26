the SNUG [Episode 6]: The Curb Crawler & A Toy Tornado

⚠ May contain nuts & dairy products ⚠

More of a “ gloves off ” episode this time …

*Contains bad language - expect satire*

This is part 2 of our chattette with Tippy. It was recorded during a natter on Telegram during the last hours of 2024 [& before the L.A. fires 🙏]:

Part 1 is here 👈 if you missed it

Some of the things we spoke about:

THE fog 😱, Tippy's toy tornado [yayyyyy!!!!], weather manipulation, tinnitus, old films, New York gangsters [old & new], Bob Dylan, Jimmy Carter, Greenwich Village in Manhattan & hookers in shopping carts [trolleys]. C19 jabs causing division within families, DMSO [propaganda] & MSM, antihistamines, stinging nettles, censorship, CBDC, AI, the brainwashed, flockdown & David Icke. Drugs, booze, almost dying, getting sober, snuff, Rolling Stones, gays in the 70s & 80s, politics 😖, assisted dying, the “pandemic” [past & future], graphene oxide, plus agitators & arseholes

How on earth did we fit that lot into two hours?! Plus, we got not one but two songs from Tippy!

Hope you enjoy listening

Links etc:

• Bully Sticks

• Weather manipulation

• Conspiracy Theorists Light Reading List

• Tinnitus survey

• Graphene Oxide article

• 🎬 The Fog [1945]

• The Truth About The Valencia Floods, & Western Carolina Emergency Network Relief Update [Nov 2024 article]

• 📺 New York Mafia History [The Westies]

• Top Music Attorney

[3min 39sec]

•

[2mins 36sec]

• Bob Dylan's Greenwich Village NYC Tour

• Grummans Aerospace Long Island USA

Grumman Plant 5 in Bethpage - March 1966. Photo credit: Newsday / Dick Kraus

• Dawn Lesters 2nd article on assisted dying

🎶 Music : Intro - Dark Soundscape by RF Soundscape/Interlude - All day long by Tippy/Outro - Just sitting here waiting to die by Tippy Cover 📷: gettyimages

