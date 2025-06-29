the SNUG [Episode 12]: Indiana Jones, A Diaper & A Bollywood Singer - With Dr Marizelle

Grab a cuppa - get comfy, & prepare to meet a PROPER doctor
In this episode we have a lovely natter with Dr Marizelle. We hear about her multicultural family & upbringing, & how she always wanted to be a doctor. She began training to be an allopathic white coat wearer, but found it frustrating & “horrifying” ….. & so started on her own journey, where she decided which roads she was going to take.
Marizelle is now an ‘old school’ naturopathic doctor, a kinesiologist, a certified iridologist, personal fitness trainer & a registered herbalist. Doing it all her way, she puts her in-depth eclectic training, good old-fashioned common sense, natural people skills & empathy to good use, all with her feet firmly on the ground
“My philosophy consists of classic Naturopathy and Anthropology, using food as the primary medicine. I feel that it is my job to expose people to as much knowledge as I have learned. I also hope for everyone to learn to support companies and farms that help keep the Earth healthy as well as to learn the way of sustainable living.”
Top bird 👍 …. I hope you enjoy listening 🙏
Links etc:
• Marisol
• What are symptoms?: A four minute kick-up-the-arse from Dr Marizelle:
Pinched from this highly recommended conversation between …..
• Marizelle's book, with it’s yummy cover 😋
• Smallpox & NDNS - “Their” version
Some of Marizelle's favourite songs:
Brace yaself …….
Correction:
Vince Clerk was the bloke from Depeche Mode, Yazoo & Erasure, not Vince Hill. The latter is an English singer my Dad used to worked with 🙄
🎶 Music: Intro - Tribal by Liborio Conti / Outro - Raw Textures by Harris Heller
•
We didn’t actually get to talk about my friend, who’s being pressured into having a knee joint replacement operation. If you know someone in the same position, here’s two related links they may find useful …
• A Controlled Trial of Arthroscopic Surgery for Osteoarthritis of the Knee [J.Bruce Moseley] …. An interesting read.
• Visually-guided irrigation in patients with early knee osteoarthritis: a multicenter randomized, controlled trial [K.C Kalunia] - This predates the one above.
📣 Please note:
• Subject matter, views & opinions aired, discussed &/or shared during SNUG conversations should be researched by the listener so they can come to their own conclusion[s].
• The mention of writers, podcasts, groups, organisations &/or individuals should not be construed as a recommendation unless stated as such.
• Guests do not necessarily have the same beliefs as myself [religious, political etc], this is respected.
• Satire is to be expected, as is bad language 🙄
