the SNUG [Episode 12]: Indiana Jones, A Diaper & A Bollywood Singer - With Dr Marizelle

In this episode we have a lovely natter with Dr Marizelle. We hear about her multicultural family & upbringing, & how she always wanted to be a doctor. She began training to be an allopathic white coat wearer, but found it frustrating & “horrifying” ….. & so started on her own journey, where she decided which roads she was going to take.

Marizelle is now an ‘old school’ naturopathic doctor, a kinesiologist, a certified iridologist, personal fitness trainer & a registered herbalist. Doing it all her way, she puts her in-depth eclectic training, good old-fashioned common sense, natural people skills & empathy to good use, all with her feet firmly on the ground

Links etc:

• Marisol

• What are symptoms?: A four minute kick-up-the-arse from Dr Marizelle:

Pinched from this highly recommended conversation between …..

📽 Dawn Lester & Dr Marizelle 📽

• Terrain Model

• Marizelle's book, with it’s yummy cover 😋

• Smallpox & NDNS - “Their” version

Some of Marizelle's favourite songs:

Correction:

Vince Clerk was the bloke from Depeche Mode, Yazoo & Erasure, not Vince Hill. The latter is an English singer my Dad used to worked with 🙄

Dr Marizelle's web site

🎶 Music: Intro - Tribal by Liborio Conti / Outro - Raw Textures by Harris Heller

We didn’t actually get to talk about my friend, who’s being pressured into having a knee joint replacement operation. If you know someone in the same position, here’s two related links they may find useful …

• A Controlled Trial of Arthroscopic Surgery for Osteoarthritis of the Knee [J.Bruce Moseley] …. An interesting read.

• Visually-guided irrigation in patients with early knee osteoarthritis: a multicenter randomized, controlled trial [K.C Kalunia] - This predates the one above.

📣 Please note:

• Subject matter, views & opinions aired, discussed &/or shared during SNUG conversations should be researched by the listener so they can come to their own conclusion[s].

• The mention of writers, podcasts, groups, organisations &/or individuals should not be construed as a recommendation unless stated as such.

• Guests do not necessarily have the same beliefs as myself [religious, political etc], this is respected.

• S atire is to be expected, as is bad language 🙄

