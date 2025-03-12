Rev. Tina's Stubshack
~ SNUG ~
the SNUG [Episode 9]: ValkrieScotDottir ~ Part 3
the SNUG [Episode 9]: ValkrieScotDottir ~ Part 3

Rev. Tina
ValkrieScotDottir
Tippy
Mar 12, 2025
Transcript

Not for the faint hearted *

[Bad language from the start, adult & realistic content, plus satire]

⚠ Definitely contains nuts ⚠

👉 Part 1 is here 👈

👉 Part 2 is here 👈

Some of what we cover in the 3rd & final part of our chattette with
ValkrieScotDottir
:

Crops, barmy weather, chemtrail pilots, planes. Taking responsibility for ourselves, drinking water, ‘awake' grifters. How Val met her Flemish husband, ‘holiday tax’, land grabs, never invite a Swede into your house for coffee 😱, folks lacking basic life skills, rewriting history. Baking bread, keeping your own livestock, eavesdroppers, internet ‘issues’, EMF, smart meters & LA house fires.

[ Please expect gremlins & bleedn chipmunks along the way - again 🙄]
Note: Val did not make this

Links etc

Black helicopters

• Chemtrails & pilots:

[You can decide if the following videos are real 🤔]
" .... & remember - don't kill 'em, bury 'em"

Pilots, doctors & scientists tell the truth about chemtrails

weathermodification.com/aircraft [from Tippy]

• Tippy's snowball

Subscribe &/or follow Tippy

Bird Flu article

• Val's Mealworms article

Tourist tax [Wikipedia]

What is Tourist Tax? [National Geographic]

They Live [1988]

Sapphire & Steele [1979]

ValkrieScotDottir’s Substack
SMART METERS IN SWEDEN
EXCERPTS…The first country in Europe to roll out smart meters was Sweden and now the country is in the middle of deployment of new generation of meters. In the first roll-out, it was obligatory that the DSOs (Distribution System Operators), the owner of Smart Meters in Sweden, collect monthly data from small consumers and hourly data from larger consume…
Read more
2 months ago · 9 likes · 2 comments · ValkrieScotDottir

More of Val's favourite tunes & artists :

🎶 Music: Intro - Velvet Vistas by Harris Heller / Outro - Blackhole by Victorium & Robohuman

* Please note:
Views & opinions aired & shared during SNUG conversations, including & especially health & healing related topics, should be researched by the listener.
Guests do not necessarily have the same beliefs as myself [religious, political etc], this is respected.

The mention of other podcasts, writers or individuals should not be construed as a recommendation unless stated as such.

• Satire, fantasy & roll-play are to be expected.

Rev. Tina
Tippy
ValkrieScotDottir
