the SNUG [Episode 9]: ValkrieScotDottir ~ Part 3

Some of what we cover in the 3rd & final part of our chattette with :
Crops, barmy weather, chemtrail pilots, planes. Taking responsibility for ourselves, drinking water, ‘awake' grifters. How Val met her Flemish husband, ‘holiday tax’, land grabs, never invite a Swede into your house for coffee 😱, folks lacking basic life skills, rewriting history. Baking bread, keeping your own livestock, eavesdroppers, internet ‘issues’, EMF, smart meters & LA house fires.
Links etc
• Chemtrails & pilots:
" .... & remember - don't kill 'em, bury 'em"
• Pilots, doctors & scientists tell the truth about chemtrails
• weathermodification.com/aircraft [from Tippy]
• Tippy's snowball
•
• Val's Mealworms article
• Tourist tax [Wikipedia]
• What is Tourist Tax? [National Geographic]
• They Live [1988]
• Sapphire & Steele [1979]
•
More of Val's favourite tunes & artists :
