Not too long ago, I made a little list:
Scrawled upon it are the names of interesting a gritty women who've gained my attention, respect &/or admiration - for one reason or another. They're musicians, singer songwriters & other top birds - all of whom, I feel, deserve more recognition than they get.
I planned on bugging a reporter to get them to do a series of chattettes [interviews] with said women, but I wanted to find the right individual.
When I began my search, I was looking for a journalist who:
1] Isn't ego motivated, & who wouldn't take on the task just so they can add the names to their CV
2] Is prepared to avoid [as much as possible] the usual run-of-the-mill questions, with a view to giving listeners the opportunity to see a side of the guest that's not usually on show. Also to, hopefully, give guests a refreshing change from what they're used to.
&
C] Has both a sense of humour & a none-structured laid-back approach
After pondering for a while, I decided:
'Fuckit …. I'll do it myself'.
Soooo, emails have been sent, phone calls have been had, & face-to-face recordings have begun
There are some interesting names lined up [I may even throw in a bloke or two 😏] …….. I do hope you'll come along with me for the journey.
Rev. Tina
🙏
🎶 Music track: “Stradivarius” by Liborio Conti🎶
An Invitation: the SNUG Podcast *