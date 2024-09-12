the SNUG [Episode 2]: Apple Crumble & Fighter Jets

⚠ May contain nuts & dairy products ⚠

This episode of the SNUG is from Cambridge

I went there to record not one, but two chattettes* & stayed at the Travel Lodge Cambridge Central [which is not actually in the centre of Cambridge]

Just a quick review of the hotel:

• I won't be staying there again

What a fabulous venue, & such lovely welcoming staff. They were all very friendly & went out of their way to be helpful, without me even parting with a single penny [did I mention that I stayed at the Travel Lodge opposite?].

The room for the chattette [the 3 square windows of the 1st floor on right of the photo] was booked through The Junction's very lovely Events Team, who didn't want payment for the use of the room. How kind 🙏

The chattette was slotted inbetween the sound check & our guest popping off to get some scram before she went back on stage for the gig.

I had a ticket [a proper paper one that the venue sent out without any fuss]. So, after chilling outside for a bit with a beer [booze free], I made my way to my seat when our guest was due on with her band :

I was about to pull ya leg & say they were a load of shit. But I can't! They were bloody amazing! It was blatantly obvious that, apart from fitting like a glove, they all genuinely enjoy working together. It so was nice to see such chemistry, & with a sprinkling of humour.

It was a stand up gig. But there were snazzy seating areas/balconies. Wherever you stood or sat, you got a good view, plus the sound was spot on

The audience consisted of about 80% blokes [relevant when you listen to the podcast], all respectful & appreciative of the absolute pro’s they’d paid to see. Incidentally, I've gotta say that there was no piss-take with the cost of the tickets which were more than reasonably priced. Along with the goods sold on the merchandise stall [cash taken 👍] … no flimsy see-through t-shirts sold there.

I'm extremely glad [not to mention impressed] that our guest stood her ground with a major recording company when she was 14 years old: She didn't change or stop what she loved doing as she was advised/told to do by the “big boys”. She didn't & hasn't allowed anyone to mould her into what they want her to be. Too many artists have traded in part or even all of who they actually are, so they can get a recording contract. But not our guest …. Top banana.

I hope you enjoy the podcast - brace yaself for the end ….

Our guest wrote & performed the outro music. For the full experience sit back, turn up the volume & close your eyes:

Prepare to be enchanted …. & then to have ya socks blown off!

🔗s:

• The Junction 2

• The Factory Live, Worthing

• Hard Rock Hell Radio

• Joanne Shaw Taylor [ft Kenny Wayne Shepherd]

• Tonebar

• Apple crumble recipe

• PRS [Performing Rites Society] & MCRS [Mechanical Copywrite Protection Society]

• Music fraud - Wings of Pegasus [Fil]

• Music fraud: update

• Eivør

• Challenge: Danielle Nicole - A Lover Is Forever

• Tour dates

• Spotify

• "Best of" playlist

🎶 Music: Intro - Electric Rose by Harris Heller / Outro - Walk On Land by our guest

