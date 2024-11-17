the SNUG [Episode 4]: Helicopters & Whores

In this episode our guest is … brace yaself … a bloke! 😱
Apart from being the first chattette with a geezer, it’s also the first SNUG episode not recorded face-to-face &, as you’ll hear, there were problems. You’ll also notice that the volume levels are crap. So I'll apologise beforehand for my voice being so bloody loud, plus the glitches. Oh & my bad language …. It just plops out 🙄
It took a while to get Tippy the wizard to agree to a recorded chattette, & I feel extremely privileged that he did 🙏.
We did this in October [2024] & I have to say …. what an absolute gent, with no hint of an ego & a wonderful collection of stories - a top geezer.
Tippy’s time in the marines, his music, guitars, black helicopters, whores, censorship, “targetting”, CBDC & New York gangsters of yesteryear were a few of the things we spoke about.
We’ll find a better way of recording part 2, cus I wanna hear about that bloody toy tornado he was sent!
I hope you enjoy this part 1 of our chattette with Tippy 😊
Links, corrections etc:
• Baseball player from Tippy’s book - Ed Kranepool
• Lead character, Thomas Shelby, from Peeky Blinders was played by Cillian Murphy. Another main character, Aunt Pol', was played by Helen McRory who’s actually from Birmingham UK
• Tippy's hand - “Dupuytren’s contracture”: Also known as “Viking disease” & “Celtic hand” [I shit you not]
• Hernia stuff:
• For reflux: Hops, Meadowsweet, Chamomile tea
• 1/4 tsp crushed Fennel seeds in boiling water
• Golden Seal - liquid extract
• Wilde Yam
• Avoid rich fatty foods
• Don't eat too close to bedtime [4 hours]. If you must - no solid foods
• Vitamin B complex [high dose formula & from natural sources]
• Dolomite tablet at meals [from natural sources]
• Eat foods high in Vitamin E to oxygenate the blood / 400 iu supplement [natural source]
• MSM/CDS to oxygenate blood
• Practice yawning [🤷🏼]
• Sleep on your left hand side
[☝ Please do your own research of course]
• CBDC [Central Bank Digital Currency]
• Helicopter wrecking relief area was in North Carolina -not New York - my apologies 🙏. Article is here [scroll down].
• Gidaffi & Manmade River article [includes free “Green Book” pdf]
* Please note:
• Guests do not necessarily have the same beliefs as myself [religious, political etc], this is respected.
• The mention of other podcasts, writers or individuals should not be construed as a recommendation unless stated as such.
• Views & opinions aired & shared during SNUG conversations should be researched by the listener so they can come to their own conclusion on the subject[s]
• Satire & sarcasm are to be expected.
🎶 Music: Intro - “Introchip” by Potatofries / Outro - “OK then” by Tippy
