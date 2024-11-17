the SNUG [Episode 4]: Helicopters & Whores

In this episode our guest is … brace yaself … a bloke! 😱

Apart from being the first chattette with a geezer, it’s also the first SNUG episode not recorded face-to-face &, as you’ll hear, there were problems. You’ll also notice that the volume levels are crap. So I'll apologise beforehand for my voice being so bloody loud, plus the glitches. Oh & my bad language …. It just plops out 🙄

It took a while to get Tippy the wizard to agree to a recorded chattette, & I feel extremely privileged that he did 🙏.

We did this in October [2024] & I have to say …. what an absolute gent, with no hint of an ego & a wonderful collection of stories - a top geezer.

Tippy’s time in the marines, his music, guitars, black helicopters, whores, censorship, “targetting”, CBDC & New York gangsters of yesteryear were a few of the things we spoke about.

We’ll find a better way of recording part 2, cus I wanna hear about that bloody toy tornado he was sent!

I hope you enjoy this part 1 of our chattette with Tippy 😊

Jack

Tippy’s welcome flag

Links, corrections etc:

• Baseball player from Tippy’s book - Ed Kranepool

• Lead character, Thomas Shelby, from Peeky Blinders was played by Cillian Murphy. Another main character, Aunt Pol', was played by Helen McRory who’s actually from Birmingham UK

• Tippy's hand - “Dupuytren’s contracture”: Also known as “Viking disease” & “Celtic hand” [I shit you not]

• Hernia stuff:

• For reflux: Hops, Meadowsweet, Chamomile tea • 1/4 tsp crushed Fennel seeds in boiling water • Golden Seal - liquid extract • Wilde Yam • Avoid rich fatty foods • Don't eat too close to bedtime [4 hours]. If you must - no solid foods • Vitamin B complex [high dose formula & from natural sources] • Dolomite tablet at meals [from natural sources] • Eat foods high in Vitamin E to oxygenate the blood / 400 iu supplement [natural source] • MSM/CDS to oxygenate blood • Practice yawning [🤷🏼] • Sleep on your left hand side

[☝ Please do your own research of course]

• CBDC [Central Bank Digital Currency]

• Helicopter wrecking relief area was in North Carolina -not New York - my apologies 🙏. Article is here [scroll down].

• Gidaffi & Manmade River article [includes free “Green Book” pdf]

* Please note:

• Guests do not necessarily have the same beliefs as myself [religious, political etc], this is respected.



• The mention of other podcasts, writers or individuals should not be construed as a recommendation unless stated as such.



• Views & opinions aired & shared during SNUG conversations should be researched by the listener so they can come to their own conclusion on the subject[s]

• S atire & sarcasm are to be expected.

🎶 Music: Intro - “Introchip” by Potatofries / Outro - “OK then” by Tippy

