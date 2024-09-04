the SNUG [Episode 1]: Seagulls & Tonic Water

Contains adult content that some may find offensive &/or upsetting

A few weeks ago I found found myself in Bath

I don't mean splashing around in a tub. Bath, in Somerset England, is a very a beautiful place. I went there to meet a top bird & to record a chattette for the first episode of the SNUG.

I stayed at Haringtons Hotel which is conveniently located smack bang in the middle of Bath & directly opposite The Raven Pub *

Harlingtons is a typically English hotel & not in the least bit pretentious. The staff were all extremely friendly & professional [plus very patient 😏 ]. Heather, Crystal, Jack & Lola were all lovely.

[You can hear Jack at the start of the chattette, he was aware he was being recorded & was ok with it - what a star]

The day after our chattette we met up & popped over the little cobbled road to the [dog friendly] Raven Pub. It's an independently owned “proper” English pub.

* The Raven:

“A very popular and busy eighteenth-century free house in the heart of Bath. Extended into adjacent premises over the summer of 2022, now boasting four bars in six rooms across three floors, with a new entrance on Quiet St, as well as the original on Queen St. Up to ten ales on offer, with the guests coming from far and wide. The two 'House' beers are brewed exclusively by local brewery Blindmans. Real cider, sourced from local producers, is always available. The pub holds at a few mini beer festivals each year. Food wise the Raven is famous for its sausages and 'Pieminister' pies and is one of the few pubs in Bath serving food on Sunday evening. Open from 8.00 am for breakfasts, full menu from 11.00 am ”

… A few years ago the landlord of The Raven, prior to an election, attempted to stop Keir Starmer & his thugs canvassing in his establishment. He did this because of, let's say, the way he’d voted in the commons when it came to anything to do with the “c” word].

His objections were ignored & Starmer entered the premises [how arrogant, not to mention rude].

⚠ Video is here [contains footage of physical assault]

When I first visited The Raven, about two years ago, it wasn't as big as it is now [I went in to shake the landlords hand]. A member of staff informed me at the time that due to the Starmer incident, custom had grown, the landlord had bought the shop next door & planned to extend the pub. This they've now done, as you can see in the picture above: The left hand side of the building is new …. Cheers Keir 👍

I do hope you enjoy the chattette 🙏

Corrections, mentions & links:

[In no particular order]

• Sheila Hancock - not Hamilton 🙄

• Advert flash …..

• The Drawing Rooms [tdr]- Baths Georgian House Of Mischief

• Because we were gassing so much during our chattette, we didn't get round to the music section. So we'll do that in part 2.

[Please feel free to give me a prod if I've forgotten anything, & I'll pop it in the comments 😊]

🎶 Intro/outro music: Baila Conmigo by Liborio Conti 🎶

