the SNUG [Episode 3]: War Pigs & Ice Cream

When the SNUG recently travelled to Cambridge to talk with two more amazing women from the “ Top Birds List ”, this is where I stayed:

You'll see from the photos on the Cambridge Central Travelodge website [which is not actually in the centre of Cambridge] that the staff appear happy in their work, friendly & helpful.

Moving swiftly on ….

Unfortunately I didn't get the opportunity to get out & about properly to see the lovely sites Cambridge has to offer, or any of it's historical & enchanting architecture

…….. but here's a photo of the evening sky:

It was a lovely couple of hours recording the chattette *

Travelling to & from Cambridge was, let's say, eventful for me [article to follow], I'll take this opportunity to say that our guest performs well in “stressful” situations 😆

Literally straight after our natter [following a very last minute decision to go home a day early] & a crazy rush packing the recording equipment, our guest made sure I didn't miss the train I was booked on, before commencing her own journey home ….. top bird 👍

I do hope you enjoy part 1 🙏 [I look forward to recording part two in November 2024, which will involve a trek to the South Coast of England & a gig 🤘]

Corrections & 🔗’s:

[In no particular order]

• Youtube "medical misinformation" announcement 2023

A long term vision for YouTube’s medical misinformation policies

An update on how YouTube is thinking about the future of medical misinformation policies, including removing cancer misinformation .....



Here’s what the framework will look like:



• Prevention misinformation: We will remove content that contradicts health authority guidance on the prevention and transmission of specific health conditions, and on the safety and efficacy of approved vaccines. For example, this encompasses content that promotes a harmful substance for disease prevention.



• Treatment misinformation: We will remove content that contradicts health authority guidance on treatments for specific health conditions, including promoting specific harmful substances or practices. Examples include content that encourages unproven remedies in place of seeking medical attention for specific conditions, like promoting caesium chloride as a treatment for cancer.



• Denial misinformation: We will remove content that disputes the existence of specific health conditions. This covers content that denies people have died from COVID-19 ....

• The Italian/Polish bloke worked at either Clapham or Watford, not New Street station in Birmingham.

• The community group I was forced to close down was about 4 years ago, not 2 [time flies …….]

• David Nixon - Substack

• The Emotion Code

• 1%er bikers [1947]

• Tanglewood Crossroads acoustic guitars - Parlour & Orchestra [other shapes available starting at £99 - shop around]

• Stairway To Heaven - cover

• Alright Now - cover

• Van Morrison - I'll Be Your Lover, too,

• A useful linkette

Buy the book here

Buy the digital book here

