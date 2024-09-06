Rev. Tina's Stubshack
What Connects Nicotine, Dental Anaesthetic & Tedros The Terrorist?
Oh yeah .... & WEF
4 hrs ago
Rev. Tina
🎶 "$20 Bill [For George Floyd]" - Keeping The Lie Alive, Or Stoking The Fire?
Spotify AI recently threw this at me as a new release [It thought I'd like it]:
Sep 5
Rev. Tina
[6 trains & 4 taxis]
Sep 4
Rev. Tina
2:06:57
August 2024
Internal Flight By Estas Tonne
[No introduction]
Aug 27
Rev. Tina
100s Of Young Male "Refugees", Of Different Nationalities, Flown From Tenerife To Mainland Spain
I suppose the authorities will say it's an Olympic team on its way home after a holiday
Aug 26
Rev. Tina
Twista Cheese & His Pissy Pants
Look at this absolute sweetheart:
Aug 23
Rev. Tina
"MET OFFICE RECORDS HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR NEXT TO A HUGE HEAT GENERATING ELECTRICITY SUB STATION"
Mad Greenies, Psychological Trickery
Aug 23
Rev. Tina
Once Upon A Time, I Worked In A Home Office Asylum Seekers Team .....
This started out as a little piece about Swedish immigrants, but that lot below plopped out ... "better out than in", as they say 👍
Aug 20
Rev. Tina
From Goosie Bumps, To Cover Songs ...
🎶 Another bit of fun 🎶
Aug 18
Rev. Tina
"Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables" ... No Shit Sherlock
This paper is direct & to the point, with an extensive list of references.
Aug 15
Rev. Tina
A Freedom Worth Having - From Julie Bindel's Writings, & Noam Chomsky On Propaganda [1996 Interview]
[Contains upsetting references & images]
Aug 15
Rev. Tina
"Free Speech is Under Siege in Starmer’s UK"
..... It's Not Just The UK, & It's Coordinated
Aug 12
Rev. Tina
